San Francisco, CA

San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWPzT_0jVKNP1h00
Photo bykadettmann/123rf

Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.

The transition from life in a foster home – difficult enough for many – into adulthood can be an insurmountable challenge for some young people. While many do manage to create fulfilling lives for themselves as they reach adulthood, a significant percentage will stumble at this tricky transition. 

According to a study referenced by youth.gov,

“A study of 100 former foster care youth found that, after they had been on their own for six months, 45 percent had been in trouble with law enforcement, 41 percent had spent time in jail, 26 percent were involved in the court system (with formal charges filed), and 7 percent were incarcerated.”

Hopefully, follow-up studies will be done to determine whether this kind of financial support does in fact lead to more “solid citizens” and fewer “troubled souls” in our society. This would truly be a “win-win” that could benefit everyone.

This is one of seven pilot programs scheduled to be funded by the California Department of Social Services. For more information about the California Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, see my NewsBreak article:

California residents receive up to $21,600 in 7 guaranteed income programs

How can I apply for this program?

After the funding for this and the other California Guaranteed Income Pilot Programs is finalized, the application and selection process will be handled by the San Francisco Human Services Agency. Check their website for updates.

I will be reporting here on NewsBreak as more information on this and similar programs becomes available. If you’d like to be notified, be sure to follow me.

Are guaranteed income programs a good idea?

Guaranteed income programs are clearly becoming more popular. The video below commemorates the 100th such program in the USA. I believe these programs are created with the best of intentions, but the public’s reaction to them has included a fair amount of criticism.

I also have reservations about some of these programs, but I have to admit that helping young adults as they “age out” of the foster care system strikes me as a valid objective for a guaranteed income program. I hope they wind up achieving their goals.

What do you think?

How about you? What do you think about these programs, or this one in particular? Let me know in the comments. If you enjoyed this article, please like and share it. Follow me for more articles like this as well as updates on the San Francisco Human Services Agency guaranteed income pilot program.

Thanks for reading and for your support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# San Francisco Human Services A# guaranteed income# money# California# government

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
3708 followers

More from Beth Torres

Boston, MA

Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteries

Time is running out for two upcoming Boston area housing lotteries. While rents are not as low as many of us would prefer, many are still quite attractive when compared to the $3,000 per month average rent for a Boston 1-bedroom apartment. According to the rental platform Zumper:

Read full story
3 comments
Bronx, NY

Deadline nears for extremely low rent apartments in Bronx affordable housing lottery

NOTE: Is everyone in your household UNDER 62 years old? If so, you might want to check out a couple of my other NewsBreak articles since the lottery in this article is limited to those with at least one member 62 or over. Both of the following lotteries — open to all ages — include some terrific affordable rents.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable building

Some winners of the 1921 Atlantic Apartments affordable housing lottery will qualify for studio apartment rentals of $375 per month. This is in Brooklyn, where the average monthly rent for studios is $3,350. If you do the math, that’s a savings of $2,975 a month... or $35,700 in a year. Maybe not Powerball territory but a nice chunk of cash just the same.

Read full story
24 comments
California State

California residents receive up to $21,600 in 7 guaranteed income programs

California, a big state known for doing things in a big way, is planning to award just over $25 million for seven guaranteed income pilot programs. Once implemented, these programs will provide no-strings financial support for 1,975 individuals. According to a recent announcement by the California Department of Social Services,

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complex 

Lucky winners of this Brook Avenue Apartments housing lottery may qualify for rents as low as $397 a month for a studio apartment in the Bronx. A total of 42 newly constructed apartments will be available for those meeting income and household size requirements.

Read full story
12 comments
Long Beach, CA

Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income program

The city of Long Beach, California has launched the Long Beach Pledge. The guaranteed income program will provide 250 qualifying residents $500 a month for one year. Applications will be accepted until 4:59 PM PST on January 17, 2023. See below for details on how to apply for the program.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residents

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced a guaranteed income program to provide economic assistance to some of its more vulnerable residents. The Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT) program will provide $1,200 a month for 18 months, for a total of $21,600, to 55 transgender residents of San Francisco. The deadline for applications is December 15, 2022. See below for details on how to apply.

Read full story
23 comments

Affordable Dollar Tree Thanksgiving dinner for 4 for under $20 (videos show you how)

Can you make a holiday meal for a family of four and get change from a $20 bill? These YouTubers say you can, thanks to Dollar Tree. Let’s see. We look forward to the holidays. But maybe you are thinking, “Oh yes, the holidays are here. Now all I have to do is find the time and the money to put together a holiday dinner.”

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per month

Don’t put it off if you plan to enter the NYC Housing Connect East New York Cluster Apartments housing lottery. The rapidly approaching deadline is November 25, 2022. Winning this lottery could make it a great holiday season as there are some terrific bargains on affordable rent.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rents

The Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments housing lottery has some great bargains for households with at least one member who is at least 62 years old. The rents and income requirements as listed are somewhat different compared to other housing lotteries. Because of this, I will just quote from the NYC Housing Connect website:

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month

Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:

Read full story
New York City, NY

Deadline nears for Queens affordable apartments as low as $665 a month

You don’t have much time left to apply for the Halletts Point 7 NYC Housing Connect lottery The deadline for this lottery is November 21, 2022. Of the 145 units in this lottery, 32 will rent for under $1,000 a month to lottery winners meeting household income and size requirements.

Read full story
Coachella, CA

Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant families

The desert city of Coachella, California, not far from ritzy Palm Springs, is offering financial assistance in the form of a guaranteed income to some of its most vulnerable residents. Selected families will receive cash payments of $400 a month for up to two years. The money is a gift and does not have to be paid back or accounted for in any way. Recipient families can use the funds in any way they prefer.

Read full story
7 comments
Elk Grove, CA

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.

Read full story
12 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a month

You have less than two weeks left to apply for this housing lottery with some super affordable rents for those who qualify. The deadline is November 14, 2022 for the Linden Terrace II lottery.

Read full story
8 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot water

If you qualify for and win this NYC Housing Connect lottery, you might be able to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for as little as $770 a month. Out of the 19 available, there are only two at this rate, but the others are all well below the $3,875 per month median rent for Brooklyn as of October 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Low rent – maybe NO rent – if you win this Brooklyn affordable housing lottery

You might not have to pay rent at all if you qualify for and win this Brooklyn housing lottery. In this NYC Housing Connect lottery, East New York Cluster Apartments is offering 36 affordable apartments in three buildings in Brooklyn. Of the 36 newly constructed units available, just five are being offered with $0 monthly rent to those with qualifying household income and size.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Deadline nears for Los Angeles Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance

If you want to apply for City of Los Angeles Section 8 rental assistance, the time is now: there are only a few days left to enter the waiting list lottery. All entries must be placed online, and the deadline is Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing development

How about an apartment in pricey Manhattan for as little as $654 a month? If you or someone in your household are 62 years of age or older, you may be eligible for this NYC Housing Connect housing lottery. This is just a fraction of the $3,375 average rent for a Manhattan studio apartment as of October 2022.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy