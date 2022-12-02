San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents

Photo by kadettmann/123rf

Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.

The transition from life in a foster home – difficult enough for many – into adulthood can be an insurmountable challenge for some young people. While many do manage to create fulfilling lives for themselves as they reach adulthood, a significant percentage will stumble at this tricky transition.

According to a study referenced by youth.gov ,

“A study of 100 former foster care youth found that, after they had been on their own for six months, 45 percent had been in trouble with law enforcement, 41 percent had spent time in jail, 26 percent were involved in the court system (with formal charges filed), and 7 percent were incarcerated.”

Hopefully, follow-up studies will be done to determine whether this kind of financial support does in fact lead to more “solid citizens” and fewer “troubled souls” in our society. This would truly be a “win-win” that could benefit everyone.

This is one of seven pilot programs scheduled to be funded by the California Department of Social Services. For more information about the California Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, see my NewsBreak article:

How can I apply for this program?

After the funding for this and the other California Guaranteed Income Pilot Programs is finalized, the application and selection process will be handled by the San Francisco Human Services Agency . Check their website for updates.

Are guaranteed income programs a good idea?

Guaranteed income programs are clearly becoming more popular. The video below commemorates the 100th such program in the USA. I believe these programs are created with the best of intentions, but the public’s reaction to them has included a fair amount of criticism.

I also have reservations about some of these programs, but I have to admit that helping young adults as they “age out” of the foster care system strikes me as a valid objective for a guaranteed income program. I hope they wind up achieving their goals.

What do you think?

