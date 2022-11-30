California residents receive up to $21,600 in 7 guaranteed income programs

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asAO3_0jSU5HJ700
Photo byvgstudio/123rf

California, a big state known for doing things in a big way, is planning to award just over $25 million for seven guaranteed income pilot programs. Once implemented, these programs will provide no-strings financial support for 1,975 individuals. According to a recent announcement by the California Department of Social Services,

“The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) is pleased to announce the proposed recipients of the California Guaranteed Income (GI) Pilot Program for State Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 through FY 2025-26, following a competitive Request for Application process. This Notice of Intent to Award should not be considered a binding commitment by CDSS to make grant awards. Grant awards become final upon execution of a grant agreement between the grantee and CDSS.”

Who will qualify for these programs?

Seven California organizations have been selected to administer guaranteed income pilot programs, based on priorities determined by the California Department of Social Services:

“The department will prioritize funding for pilot programs and projects that serve California residents who age out of the extended foster care program at or after 21 years of age or who are pregnant individuals.”

Assuming the grant awards do in fact become final, as indicated above, the selected organizations will determine the guaranteed income recipients.

How much will recipients receive?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcaB2_0jSU5HJ700
Photo bystockbroker/123rf

How much individuals receive will vary depending on the organization providing the payments. 

For example, the San Francisco Human Services Agency will give $1,200 a month for 18 months (for a total of $21,600) to 150 former foster youth. 

The pilot program of the Inland Southern California United Way will give $600 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth and 150 pregnant women.

The following organizations are also anticipated to receive grant awards for a guaranteed income pilot program:

The San Francisco Human Services Agency website has more details on the pilot guaranteed income programs expected to be funded.

How can I apply for one of these programs?

As soon as the California Department of Social Services finalizes the grants funding these programs, the individual agencies administering the programs will begin the application process. I will be writing follow-up articles as these details become available, so you can follow me for information here on NewsBreak.

You can also check on the website(s) listed above for the status of guaranteed income programs you are interested in. In addition, this California Department of Social Services webpage will have updates regarding the pilot programs discussed here.

Are guaranteed income programs a good idea?

Programs such as the pilot programs in this article are clearly becoming more popular. Here are some other guaranteed income programs I have reported on:

Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income families

Sonoma County guaranteed income program is giving $12,000 to select families

Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families

From the comments on these and similar articles, evidently some people have reservations about this kind of program. One obvious drawback is the fact that, while the lucky few who receive the funds are helped, they are inevitably outnumbered by those who are not accepted into the programs.

According to a recent Sacramento Bee article, Michael Tubbs, former mayor of Stockton and an economic advisor to California Governor Newsom, turned this objection into a call for, presumably, guaranteed income for all:

“We all need to really use our collective voices and push so that we’re not using a lottery for people to have what they need to survive,” Tubbs said. “It shouldn’t be a stroke of luck — it needs to be an act of policy.”

Left unexplained was any indication of the source of the phenomenal amount of funding such a program would require.

What do you think?

Let me know in the comments what you think about guaranteed income programs. If you enjoyed the article, please like and share it. Follow me for more articles like this one, or to receive updates on the new guaranteed income pilot programs as more information becomes available. Thanks!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California Guaranteed Income P# guaranteed income# money# California# government

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
3667 followers

More from Beth Torres

San Francisco, CA

San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents

Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable building

Some winners of the 1921 Atlantic Apartments affordable housing lottery will qualify for studio apartment rentals of $375 per month. This is in Brooklyn, where the average monthly rent for studios is $3,350. If you do the math, that’s a savings of $2,975 a month... or $35,700 in a year. Maybe not Powerball territory but a nice chunk of cash just the same.

Read full story
16 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complex 

Lucky winners of this Brook Avenue Apartments housing lottery may qualify for rents as low as $397 a month for a studio apartment in the Bronx. A total of 42 newly constructed apartments will be available for those meeting income and household size requirements.

Read full story
12 comments
Long Beach, CA

Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income program

The city of Long Beach, California has launched the Long Beach Pledge. The guaranteed income program will provide 250 qualifying residents $500 a month for one year. Applications will be accepted until 4:59 PM PST on January 17, 2023. See below for details on how to apply for the program.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residents

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced a guaranteed income program to provide economic assistance to some of its more vulnerable residents. The Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT) program will provide $1,200 a month for 18 months, for a total of $21,600, to 55 transgender residents of San Francisco. The deadline for applications is December 15, 2022. See below for details on how to apply.

Read full story
23 comments

Affordable Dollar Tree Thanksgiving dinner for 4 for under $20 (videos show you how)

Can you make a holiday meal for a family of four and get change from a $20 bill? These YouTubers say you can, thanks to Dollar Tree. Let’s see. We look forward to the holidays. But maybe you are thinking, “Oh yes, the holidays are here. Now all I have to do is find the time and the money to put together a holiday dinner.”

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per month

Don’t put it off if you plan to enter the NYC Housing Connect East New York Cluster Apartments housing lottery. The rapidly approaching deadline is November 25, 2022. Winning this lottery could make it a great holiday season as there are some terrific bargains on affordable rent.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rents

The Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments housing lottery has some great bargains for households with at least one member who is at least 62 years old. The rents and income requirements as listed are somewhat different compared to other housing lotteries. Because of this, I will just quote from the NYC Housing Connect website:

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month

Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:

Read full story
New York City, NY

Deadline nears for Queens affordable apartments as low as $665 a month

You don’t have much time left to apply for the Halletts Point 7 NYC Housing Connect lottery The deadline for this lottery is November 21, 2022. Of the 145 units in this lottery, 32 will rent for under $1,000 a month to lottery winners meeting household income and size requirements.

Read full story
Coachella, CA

Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant families

The desert city of Coachella, California, not far from ritzy Palm Springs, is offering financial assistance in the form of a guaranteed income to some of its most vulnerable residents. Selected families will receive cash payments of $400 a month for up to two years. The money is a gift and does not have to be paid back or accounted for in any way. Recipient families can use the funds in any way they prefer.

Read full story
7 comments
Elk Grove, CA

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.

Read full story
12 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a month

You have less than two weeks left to apply for this housing lottery with some super affordable rents for those who qualify. The deadline is November 14, 2022 for the Linden Terrace II lottery.

Read full story
8 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot water

If you qualify for and win this NYC Housing Connect lottery, you might be able to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for as little as $770 a month. Out of the 19 available, there are only two at this rate, but the others are all well below the $3,875 per month median rent for Brooklyn as of October 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Low rent – maybe NO rent – if you win this Brooklyn affordable housing lottery

You might not have to pay rent at all if you qualify for and win this Brooklyn housing lottery. In this NYC Housing Connect lottery, East New York Cluster Apartments is offering 36 affordable apartments in three buildings in Brooklyn. Of the 36 newly constructed units available, just five are being offered with $0 monthly rent to those with qualifying household income and size.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Deadline nears for Los Angeles Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance

If you want to apply for City of Los Angeles Section 8 rental assistance, the time is now: there are only a few days left to enter the waiting list lottery. All entries must be placed online, and the deadline is Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing development

How about an apartment in pricey Manhattan for as little as $654 a month? If you or someone in your household are 62 years of age or older, you may be eligible for this NYC Housing Connect housing lottery. This is just a fraction of the $3,375 average rent for a Manhattan studio apartment as of October 2022.

Read full story
10 comments
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families

The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.

Read full story
12 comments
New Haven, CT

New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costs

It’s not easy for prospective homebuyers to jump into the real estate market these days. Both prices and interest rates are high, making it a challenge for anyone looking to buy a home. Fortunately, an affordable housing government program established by the city of New Haven, Connecticut looks to assist buyers in getting on the housing ladder.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy