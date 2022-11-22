Long Beach, CA

Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income program

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRLWJ_0jJx8kG300
Photo byvadymvdrobot/123rf

The city of Long Beach, California has launched the Long Beach Pledge. The guaranteed income program will provide 250 qualifying residents $500 a month for one year. Applications will be accepted until 4:59 PM PST on January 17, 2023. See below for details on how to apply for the program.

Who is eligible?

The Long Beach Pledge is open to families living in the 90813 zip code. In addition, qualifying families must:

  • Have dependent children and a single wage earner
  • Have household income (before taxes) at or less than 100% of the federal poverty level

The dollar amount of eligible income varies depending on the number of people in the family or household. For details, see the Long Beach Pledge FAQ.

How much will qualifying families receive?

Those accepted into the program will receive $500 per month for 12 months.

Will participation in this program affect a family’s existing benefits?

This important question is addressed in the Long Beach Pledge FAQ:

“Each household will have access to expert financial benefits counseling to ensure that zero impact will be had on any participant’s local, county, State or federal public benefits.”

What documentation is required to apply for the program?

According to the Long Beach Pledge FAQ, applicants do not need to provide either a Social Security or Taxpayer Identification Number. After applying, selected applicants will be notified of any additional documentation required.

How do I apply?

If you qualify, you can apply online at the Long Beach Pledge website. Be sure to apply by the deadline: January 17, 2023.

