This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rents

The Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments housing lottery has some great bargains for households with at least one member who is at least 62 years old. The rents and income requirements as listed are somewhat different compared to other housing lotteries. Because of this, I will just quote from the NYC Housing Connect website:

“**ELIGIBLE TENANTS WILL PAY 30% OF THEIR INCOME AND WILL NEED TO QUALIFY FOR SECTION 8**”

The deadline for this lottery is December 14, 2022.

What is available

There are 153 units available for this lottery at the newly constructed building at 1701 Purdy Street in the Bronx. Studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments are the only available configurations. Quantities of each are as follows:

Studio apartments. There are 88 studios, for households of one or two individuals. Eligible annual household income, depending on size of household, varies from $0 to $53,400.

One-bedroom apartments. There are 65 one-bedroom apartments in this lottery. Households of one to three people, with annual incomes ranging from $0 to $60,050 will qualify for these.

How much is the rent?

Financial information for this lottery is somewhat unclear. In addition to the quote above, the NYC Housing Connect page shows “$0” in the “Monthly Rent” column for both configurations. The Area Median Income, or AMI, is listed at 50%. However, as I indicated above, the income ranges begin at $0.

If you plan to apply for this housing lottery, you might want clarification regarding rent, income, and Section 8 requirements. You can go to the NYC Housing Connect website for contact information and details on how to apply.

Amenities

Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments is a smoke-free building. It has plenty of amenities, including:

Gymnasium

Stainless steel appliances

Bike storage lockers

Package lockers

Shared laundry room

Recreation room

Hanstone countertops

Dishwasher in unit

Utilities

Tenants pay for electricity, including electric cooking.

No Pets

The building has a “No Pets” policy. However, the world-famous Bronx Zoo is only about a mile away. Here’s a video tour:

How to apply

Be sure to apply by the deadline, December 14, 2022. Apply by mail or online, just don’t do both. Get more information or apply online at the NYC Housing Connect website .

What do you think?

Does this look like a housing lottery you’d like to enter? Obviously, the “must include someone 62 or over” requirement will rule this one out for many, but for those who qualify it might wind up being a great opportunity. Let me know in the comments if you plan to enter.

