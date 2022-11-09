Deadline nears for Queens affordable apartments as low as $665 a month

You don’t have much time left to apply for the Halletts Point 7 NYC Housing Connect lottery The deadline for this lottery is November 21, 2022. Of the 145 units in this lottery, 32 will rent for under $1,000 a month to lottery winners meeting household income and size requirements.

Here is the breakdown of unit sizes and rents

Studio apartments. There are 36 studios in this lottery. Households of one or two people are eligible for these. Monthly rent varies from $665 to $1,066. The rent is based on total household income. Eligible annual household income for these apartments will be from $25,372 to $64,080.

One-bedroom apartments. The lottery includes 36 one-bedroom units, with monthly rent varying from $841 to $1,342. These are for households of one to three individuals. Total annual household income from $31,715 to $72,060 will qualify. Note that the actual income bracket is determined by the household size.

Two-bedroom apartments. There are 73 two-bedroom apartments available. Rents for these vary from $1,000 to $1,601 per month. Households of two to five people, with total household annual income from $38,058 to $86,460 are eligible for these apartments.

Amenities

Amenities in the brand new, smoke-free building at 3-3 27th Avenue in Queens include:

Fitness Room

Card Operated Laundry Room

Energy-efficient Appliances

Tenant Lounge

Bike Storage (Extra charge may apply)

Residents of Halletts Point 7 also get a “sort of” amenity: easy access to the NYC Ferry at Astoria. Here’s a short video of a ferry ride on a sunny day:

How to apply

You can apply online or by mail, just don’t do both (or enter more than once) or you’ll be disqualified. For details or to apply online go to the NYC Housing Connect website. Be sure to apply by the deadline: November 21, 2022.

What do you think about these housing lotteries?

I realize that the housing lotteries do attempt to alleviate the crisis due to the lack of affordable housing . In some cases, they genuinely help, as fortunate winners can testify. But I must admit, I am uneasy about the situation.

It wasn’t that long ago that most people could find suitable housing that would fit within their budget. Naturally, wealthy individuals and families had more choices than those of more modest means.

But even those at the very lowest end of the economic ladder were usually able to find a place to live. The “single room occupancy,” or SRO, hotels provided shelter for those with very limited resources... until their numbers were drastically reduced to make way for more expensive housing.

Many forces in society have led us to where we are today, including land use restrictions, restrictive zoning, minimum lot sizes, and seemingly endless regulations. Some were probably made with the best of intentions. Others, I suspect, were motivated by good old-fashioned greed. Regardless, here we are.

I don’t want to go to the grocery store and have to enter a lottery to see if I get to eat dinner that night. Likewise, it just doesn’t seem right that the odds will usually be quite high – maybe not “Powerball” high, but high enough – against someone having an affordable roof over their head.

Let me know in the comments if you agree and if you have any thoughts about how to improve the situation. And if you do enter this (or any other) lottery, good luck!