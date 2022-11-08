Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant families

Coachella, CA

The desert city of Coachella, California, not far from ritzy Palm Springs, is offering financial assistance in the form of a guaranteed income to some of its most vulnerable residents. Selected families will receive cash payments of $400 a month for up to two years. The money is a gift and does not have to be paid back or accounted for in any way. Recipient families can use the funds in any way they prefer.

The City of Coachella has partnered with San Francisco-based nonprofit Mission Asset Fund to administer the program. Portions of the program will be funded by the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds as well as Coachella’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The program is open to residents of Coachella that meet the eligibility requirements listed below. The deadline for applying for this program is November 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm PST. See below for details on how to apply.

Requirements

The name of the program -- Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program – clearly suggests that immigrant families are the intended recipients. However, of the six initial qualifying criteria, all but one can apparently be met by anyone, regardless of status:

  • Coachella resident
  • Eighteen years old or older
  • Valid photo ID
  • At least one child under 12 living in the household in 2021
  • Income in 2021 less than $75,000. Total household income less than $150,000
  • Excluded from federal COVID-19 relief in 2020 or 2021 (includes Child Tax Credit)

The last item regarding exclusion from COVID-19 relief funds and the Child Tax Credit is a key in determining which families qualify for the program, it seems.  See this U.S. government website for more information on the Child Tax Credit.

Not a lottery

Unlike many guaranteed income programs, qualifying entries will not be selected by a lottery or a “first come, first served” approach. Rather, the program administrators are using an “intentional selection process” to determine the 140 families that are likely to benefit the most from the program.

Is the money taxable? Will other benefits be affected?

These are important questions. Here is what the program’s FAQ says:

“MAF (Mission Asset Fund) will not be providing guidance as part of the services of this program, but we can confirm that this cash assistance program should be considered a gift. We recommend you speak to a trusted tax professional or financial advisor for guidance on how this may impact your taxes.“
"If you currently receive any government benefits and are concerned your benefits will be affected, we recommend reaching out to the government agency that provides you with benefits to ask if participating in this program will affect your eligibility."

How to apply

You can get more information or apply online at the Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program web page. Be sure to apply before the deadline, November 11, 2022, at 5:00 PM PST. 

What do you think?

Guaranteed income programs have become popular recently. Here are a couple of my recent articles about this kind of program:

Check out this recent video marking the 100th guaranteed income program in the USA.

The Coachella program is unusual since it specifically targets immigrant families for financial assistance. Guaranteed income programs have become somewhat controversial, and there is plenty of controversy about immigration. So, what do you think? Let me know in the comments how you feel about programs like this.

