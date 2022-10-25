Los Angeles, CA

Deadline nears for Los Angeles Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuCDo_0ilqKOJm00
dolgachov/123rf

If you want to apply for City of Los Angeles Section 8 rental assistance, the time is now: there are only a few days left to enter the waiting list lottery. All entries must be placed online, and the deadline is Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT

You can use any Internet-connected device: desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. Computers are available for free public use at public libraries. 

You’ll need an email account to apply. If you don’t have one, you can get a free email account from various services. Gmail is one of the most popular, but there are many others. Here is a link to set up a free Gmail account.

How many entries will be selected for the waiting list?

There will be 30,000 lottery entrants selected and placed on the waiting list. If your entry is selected, your position on the waiting list will be based on random selection, so the likely wait before you are contacted for an eligibility interview can vary greatly.

Don’t lose your work when you apply online

Online applications can be frustrating. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) FAQ says the system will log you out after 30 minutes of inactivity without saving what you have entered. If you need to stop before completing your application, be sure to save your entry, then log out. Assuming all works as intended, when you log back in, you will be able to pick up where you left off.

Don’t miss this deadline if you are interested – these lotteries don’t come along very often

This Section 8 waiting list lottery is the first one since 2017, five years ago. But that is nothing compared to the interval before that one: the 2017 lottery was the first one in 13 years

This video from 2017 mentions that they expected over 600,000 entries to that lottery.

Is this one attracting attention? You could say that.

The current lottery opened on Monday, October 17, 2022. On its very first day of operation, the online system received over 100,000 entries. This is a 24% increase from the opening day for the 2017 lottery. Check out the short video:

How to apply

All applications must be made online, and the deadline is Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT. Have your email address along with pen and paper handy so you can copy the entry number you will receive. You can apply here. For additional information, including ways to get help applying if needed, go to the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) FAQ.

Don’t apply more than once, but you can apply for other housing assistance in addition to entering the Section 8 waiting list lottery. See the FAQ linked above for more information on this.

Good luck!

If you decide to submit an entry to this lottery, I hope it works out for you. Let me know in the comments what you think about the lottery and the Section 8 program in general. You can check out my earlier article about this lottery if you like.

Do you know anyone who might want to enter this lottery but maybe has a tendency to procrastinate? Do them a favor and share this with them! That deadline will be here before we know it. Follow me if you’d like to see more articles like this.

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

