Long Beach, CA

Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RppM9_0ij2Gq2F00
belchonock/123rf

The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.

To be eligible, families must reside in the 90813 zip code and live at or below the poverty line. The reason the program focuses on the 90813 zip code is because the city identified the area as having the most urgent need in terms of poverty rates and impact from the pandemic.

Funding for the $2 million guaranteed income program and its evaluation comes from the Long Beach Recovery Act.

The Long Beach Pledge program has been in the planning stages for well over a year. According to this short video from CBS Los Angeles, city officials initially discussed the program in July 2021 with the intent of providing cash to 500 families:

No-strings attached money to those in need

Recipients of the $500 a month receive the money as unconditional cash payments that they can spend as they see fit. The Long Beach Pledge website says the money acts as a supplement and not a replacement for other social safety net programs.

The site says that research has shown that giving people money is a direct way to eradicate poverty:

“As research has shown, the welfare impacts of a guaranteed income are widespread, including positive health outcomes, higher educational achievement, lower crime rates, and, in some cases, even lower spending on temptation goods like drugs and alcohol. A guaranteed income therefore invests in the dignity and future economic security of Long Beach residents."

How do you apply to receive money from the Long Beach Pledge program?

Officials say application for the Long Beach Pledge program should begin sometime in November 2022. Once the application period begins, you can apply at the Long Beach Pledge application portal.

What other income programs are available for people living in California?

In the last few years, many other city and county governments in California have launched pilot income programs. Many of them include a research component that will study the effectiveness of these programs in reducing poverty and assisting recipients to become financially self-sufficient.

Here are some of the California programs I’ve reported on recently:

What are your thoughts on Long Beach’s guaranteed income program?

Leave your feedback in the comments section. And if you would like to receive more information about affordable housing and guaranteed income programs, please follow me for future updates. Thanks so much for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Long Beach Pledge Program# guaranteed income# money# California# government

Comments / 12

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
3234 followers

More from Beth Torres

Los Angeles, CA

Deadline nears for Los Angeles Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance

If you want to apply for City of Los Angeles Section 8 rental assistance, the time is now: there are only a few days left to enter the waiting list lottery. All entries must be placed online, and the deadline is Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing development

How about an apartment in pricey Manhattan for as little as $654 a month? If you or someone in your household are 62 years of age or older, you may be eligible for this NYC Housing Connect housing lottery. This is just a fraction of the $3,375 average rent for a Manhattan studio apartment as of October 2022.

Read full story
10 comments
New Haven, CT

New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costs

It’s not easy for prospective homebuyers to jump into the real estate market these days. Both prices and interest rates are high, making it a challenge for anyone looking to buy a home. Fortunately, an affordable housing government program established by the city of New Haven, Connecticut looks to assist buyers in getting on the housing ladder.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Pet friendly, senior apartments starting at $1,536 a month in The Bronx

Time is running out for this NYC Housing Connect housing lottery. Do you have someone in your household who is 62 or over? If so, you might be eligible for an apartment with rent as low as $1,536 per month at the 305 East 165th Street Senior Housing in South Bronx.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County guaranteed income program gives $1,000 a month for three years to young adults

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis announced the launch of a new guaranteed income pilot program helping 300 young adults between the ages of 18 and 24. The government program will provide $1,000 a month for 36 months for a total of $36,000 to a select group of Los Angeles County young adults.

Read full story
6 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Affordable apartments starting at $397 a month in new Brooklyn development

Here is a New York housing lottery with a lot going for it, especially if you’re looking for affordable housing in Brooklyn. At the newly constructed Linden Terrace II, lottery winners meeting income and household size requirements will qualify for rent starting at $397 a month.

Read full story
16 comments
Bronx, NY

The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction building

NYC Housing Connect is accepting applications for a housing lottery for 2 Mt. Hope Place Apartments in Bronx, New York. Of the 43 units available, 34 are reserved for residents whose household income is 60% or less of the Area Median Income. Time is running out, however. Spookily enough, the last day to apply is October 31, 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
New Haven, CT

New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security deposits

For renters, moving to a new apartment or home can be expensive, especially having to come up with the money for security deposits. In some cases, the cost of a security deposit can be up to three times the amount of the first month’s rent. A new government program in New Haven, Connecticut intends to assist renters in addressing that financial challenge.

Read full story
13 comments
Syracuse, NY

Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New York

Finding cheap rent is on the minds of many New Yorkers these days. New York City is continuing to break records as the most unaffordable city for renters in the nation. As of October 2022, New York City renters can expect to pay almost $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s an astonishing 34 percent increase over the last year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment is now $4,410 a month, up 40 percent from the previous year.

Read full story
17 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing development

Sun Commons, located at 6329 N. Clybourn Avenue in the Los Angeles community of North Hollywood, is a newly constructed affordable housing development. Of its 103 units, 50 will be available for rent starting at $629 a month for families meeting income and household size requirements. Eligible applicants will be selected by a lottery.

Read full story
9 comments
Queens, NY

Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat included

NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 145 affordable apartments in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The newly constructed Halletts Point 7 Apartments are located at 3-24 27th Avenue, Astoria, Queens, New York.

Read full story
13 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment

In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.

Read full story
22 comments
Cook County, IL

Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents

Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance

There is some good news on the horizon for those Los Angeles residents who are struggling with the high cost of rent. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) announced it is opening a waiting list lottery for the city’s Section 8 voucher program.

Read full story
11 comments
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County offers $500 a month rental assistance to low-income seniors

San Diego County’s latest effort to prevent homelessness focuses on senior citizens who need financial assistance to remain in their rental units. With the high rate of inflation and increased housing costs, many older San Diegans are facing a crisis that has put them on the brink of living on the streets.

Read full story
8 comments
San Diego, CA

Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income families

If you’re a San Diego resident, it will come as no surprise that the area’s high cost of living is putting a financial strain on many families. Median rent for a modest two-bedroom apartment in San Diego has climbed to $3,420 a month, up 26 percent over the past year. And according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 11.8 percent of San Diegans live in poverty.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

Governor Newsom signs bill to turn empty stores into affordable housing

Governor Gavin Newsom just signed new legislation that will boost housing production in California. Two of the new laws (SB 6 and AB 2011) focus on streamlining the housing approval process in California, along with creating thousands of jobs in the housing industry.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenants

Many residents of Portland assume that the government rent control laws prevent huge spikes in the amount a landlord can charge a tenant. However, there are some notable exceptions to the rent control law that can allow landlords to significantly increase a tenant’s rent. Even tenants living in affordable housing can be impacted by these rent increases.

Read full story
36 comments
New York City, NY

Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury building

We recently reported on an affordable housing luxury building opening in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens with rents starting at $397 a month for a studio apartment. Gotham Point’s North Tower is located at 1-15 57th Ave, Queens, NY 11101.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy