New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security deposits

Beth Torres

For renters, moving to a new apartment or home can be expensive, especially having to come up with the money for security deposits. In some cases, the cost of a security deposit can be up to three times the amount of the first month’s rent. A new government program in New Haven, Connecticut intends to assist renters in addressing that financial challenge.

New Haven government officials have recently announced the “I’m Home” affordable housing program that provides one-time security deposit assistance to renters. The program is part of the city’s Livable City Initiative (LCI) that aims to create a variety of housing programs to provide high quality, energy efficient, and affordable opportunities for the area’s residents.

People who need money for a security deposit can receive up to $5,000 from New Haven’s “I’m Home” program. Participants can use the money to pay for a rental security deposit and a utility deposit or utility setup costs.

Recipients do not have to pay the money back. Money for the program comes from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act.

What are the eligibility requirements for the New Haven security deposit program?

To qualify for the security deposit program, both the rental property and the applicant must meet certain requirements.

The rental property must pass a housing code inspection, follow the Residential License program, and must be in the city of New Haven. The property owner must not be delinquent on any personal or real property taxes.

Requirements for the applicant include a household income that does not exceed 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Applicants must also show they can achieve self-sufficiency over the long term.

To see a complete list of requirements, please go to the City of New Haven’s security deposit program.

How to apply for the New Haven security deposit program




You can find more information about the program at New Haven’s tenant website. You’ll find a link on the page to an application, along with more details about who qualifies.

As of the time of the publishing of this article, there are no application deadlines associated with this program. However, this might change depending on the popularity of the program and if government funding is limited.

If you are interested in applying, you might want to do so as soon as possible. The program has a total of $3 million in federal funds to distribute and anticipates helping approximately 600 households.

What do you think about New Haven’s program to make housing more affordable?

Chime in with your thoughts in the comments section. And if you like this article, please share with others, and follow to receive more content about housing opportunities. Thanks so much for reading!

