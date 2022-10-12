Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New York

Finding cheap rent is on the minds of many New Yorkers these days. New York City is continuing to break records as the most unaffordable city for renters in the nation.

As of October 2022, New York City renters can expect to pay almost $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s an astonishing 34 percent increase over the last year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment is now $4,410 a month, up 40 percent from the previous year.

With rent inflation continuing to put pressure on the average wage worker, many are looking for ways to reduce rent by moving away from the big city. For these folks, the question is where to move in New York State where rents are cheap, and the quality of life is good?

Syracuse, New York might be the option for you

A recent rent report shows Syracuse is an overall much less expensive rental market compared to others in New York State. According to rental platform Zumper, rents in Syracuse have either remained flat or have increased slightly over the last few months.

You can get a studio apartment in Syracuse for the median rent of $600 a month. Median rent for a one-bedroom unit is $880 a month, while a two-bedroom costs $1,150 a month.

To put this in perspective, let’s compare Syracuse rents with a few other cities in New York State:

Albany, NY: Median rent, $1,243 a month for a one-bedroom

Buffalo, NY: Median rent, $1,130 a month for a one-bedroom

Rochester, NY: Median rent, $1,070 a month for a one-bedroom

Another factor in the plus column for Syracuse is the very reasonable real estate prices. The median sold home price in Syracuse is $155,000, according to Realtor.com.

With home prices like this, renters in Syracuse have the chance of moving up the property ladder and someday becoming homeowners. One stark negative to homeownership in Syracuse is the high property tax. Residents in upstate New York pay some of the highest property taxes compared to home values in the nation.

What’s the quality of life like in Syracuse?

While rents and home purchase costs are certainly lower in Syracuse compared to other regions of New York, your decision to move there might depend on what the quality of life is like.

Research from U.S. News reveals Syracuse property crime rates and violent crime rates are both lower than the national rate. Additionally, compared to similar sized metro areas, Syracuse has a stronger job market. Top employers include Syracuse University, Upstate University Hospital, and St. Joseph’s Health Hospital.

This YouTube video by the “Jose on Tour” channel, gives viewers an in-depth look at what Syracuse has to offer. Jose visits Syracuse University, downtown Syracuse, Onondaga Lake, Green Lake State Park, Destiny USA Mall, and the NY State Fair.

Would you consider moving to Syracuse, New York to take advantage of lower rent?

Feel free to chime in with your thoughts in the comments section. And if you’d like articles about affordable housing and income opportunities, please follow me. I appreciate your support. Thanks so much for reading!