Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing development

Sun Commons , located at 6329 N. Clybourn Avenue in the Los Angeles community of North Hollywood, is a newly constructed affordable housing development. Of its 103 units, 50 will be available for rent starting at $629 a month for families meeting income and household size requirements. Eligible applicants will be selected by a lottery.

Don’t delay if you want to apply for one of these units. The deadline for lottery applications is October 23, 2022. See details below.

How many units are available?

There are 14 1-bedroom apartments available for rent starting at $629 a month. Households with 1 to 4 persons are eligible for these apartments. Actual rent for all units will be determined by household income.

17 2-bedroom apartments will be available for rent starting at $751 a month. These are reserved for households consisting of 3 to 6 persons that meet the income requirements.

There will also be 19 3-bedroom units for households of 5 to 8 individuals. Rent for these affordable apartments will start at $866 a month.

The development will also include 51 supportive housing apartments for formerly homeless households and families.

Sun Commons amenities

Amenities in the newly constructed, smoke-free development will include:

Fitness Center

Bicycle Parking

Play Area

Multiple Roof Decks

Laundry Room

Community Garden

Two Community Rooms

Here is a short video with some great aerial views of the project as it nears completion in North Hollywood. It is scheduled to open for occupancy in February 2023.

Lots of transportation and shopping options

Sun Commons is located near two major commercial corridors: Victory Boulevard and Vineland Avenue. Hollywood-Burbank Airport is about a mile away. Retail stores nearby include Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Food 4 Less, Home Depot, and two or three Target stores, among others.

Important! Deadline for applications is October 23, 2022

You can apply online at the Los Angeles Housing Department or by mail. With the deadline approaching, online is your best bet but you can also submit an application by mail provided it is postmarked no later than October 23, 2022. The lottery will be held on November 8, 2022.

To request an application by mail, call, email or send a postcard or letter to:

Sun Commons

6329 N. Clybourn Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 91606

Office: (818) 237-4764

SCA-Management@eahhousing.org

TDD: (800) 735-2929 or CA Relay Service: 711

