Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat included

NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 145 affordable apartments in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The newly constructed Halletts Point 7 Apartments are located at 3-24 27th Avenue, Astoria, Queens, New York.

Rents start at $665 a month for the Halletts Point 7 studio apartments. There are 16 units available at this price. To qualify for this and other rents shown here, you must meet income and household size requirements.

There are an additional 20 studio apartments available for $1,066 a month for those whose household income is in the next higher bracket. See the NYC Connect page for details.

The 1-bedroom apartment rents start at $841 a month. There are 16 units available at this price, with household sizes ranging from 1 to 3 people.

Rents for the 2-bedroom Halletts Point 7 apartments start at $1,000 a month. These are available to households with 2 to 5 members that meet income requirements. 32 are available at this price.

In this era of ever-higher utility bills, there is a marvelous little footnote (footnote # 1) on the Halletts Point 7 page that states:

“Rent includes gas for heating. Tenant is responsible for electricity.”

Every little bit helps… and with recent spikes in energy prices, this could easily be more than a “little bit.”

These are newly constructed apartments in a new, smoke-free building. Nearby transportation options include access to NYC Ferry as well as several bus lines.

Amenities include:

Energy-efficient Appliances

Laundry Room (Card Operated)

Fitness Room

Bike Storage (Extra charge may apply)

Tenant Lounge

Important! How to apply for these affordable apartments

There are no application or broker’s fees, although you may be charged a “non-refundable, background / credit check fee.”

Don’t submit more than one application. This will get you disqualified.

Residents will be selected via a housing lottery. The deadline for applications is November 21, 2022. To apply, go to the Halletts Point 7 rent stabilized apartments website .

