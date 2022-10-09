San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment

In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.

According to a national rental report from rental listing site Zumper, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is now $4,170 a month, up $220 in just three months.

The median rent for a one-bedroom unit is $3,100, climbing almost 11 percent year-over-year. Even the rent for a studio pushes the limits of many budgets, coming in at $2,195 a month.

What are the alternatives to San Francisco’s high housing costs?

A housing poll conducted by SFNext was recently reported on in the San Francisco Chronicle. It revealed that 74 percent of the 1,650 people surveyed said it was either very important or extremely important that city officials create more housing to ensure everyone who works in San Francisco can afford to rent or buy.

Despite the housing shortage crisis, San Francisco officials have struggled with creating enough affordable housing to accommodate the needs of the city’s residents. For many residents, the stark reality is that they can no longer wait for government to act. Moving out of the Bay Area may be the only realistic option.

A recent report by Redfin proves this out. It shows that San Francisco is the number one U.S. city where prospective homebuyers are moving away from or are planning to do so. With the typical San Francisco home costing more than $1.5 million, people looking to get on the housing ladder are weighing their options and finding more affordable housing in other parts of the country.

Added to this are the growing opportunities to work remotely, which makes moving a viable alternative for some. According to Redfin’s report, Sacramento is the top destination for people moving out of San Francisco. The top out-of-state destination is Seattle, Washington.

