Governor Newsom signs bill to turn empty stores into affordable housing

Governor Gavin Newsom just signed new legislation that will boost housing production in California. Two of the new laws (SB 6 and AB 2011) focus on streamlining the housing approval process in California, along with creating thousands of jobs in the housing industry.

The new legislation will allow developers to build housing on underutilized commercial land as long as some of the new units are set aside for affordable housing. Under the new law, developers don’t have to ask local governments for permission to turn commercial property into residential units.

Housing aimed at helping middle and low-income Californians

The idea of turning commercial property into affordable housing is not a new one. If you live in California, you’re familiar with the growing number of vacant retail stores that are an eyesore in most communities.

Retail giants like JCPenney, Sears, Kmart, and many other commercial businesses have shut down throughout the state. With many shoppers doing a good portion of their shopping online, retail outlets simply can’t compete and have closed their underperforming stores.

Converting these empty buildings into housing appeals to many proponents of affordable housing. Compared to starting from scratch, it can be more cost effective and quicker to turn a commercial structure that already has existing infrastructure, utilities, and parking into a residential complex. A big challenge, however, has been convincing local governments to allow developers to move forward with the retrofit.

Prior to the new legislation, local governments have often opposed turning vacant commercial properties into housing because of the loss of tax revenue. Commercial properties generate more tax revenue for municipalities than residential properties.

Many governments seemingly would rather let retail properties remain vacant for years instead of converting them into housing, even in the face of California’s huge housing shortage.

Some local government officials also make the point that development decisions should be left at the community level. They believe these new statewide housing laws prevent communities from enacting development regulations that reflect community priorities.

Governor Newsom also announced more funding for the California Housing Accelerator program. He said $1 billion would go to 30 projects through the program. This will fast track development for 2,755 new affordable homes in the state.

What do you think about turning vacant stores into housing?

