Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury building

We recently reported on an affordable housing luxury building opening in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens with rents starting at $397 a month for a studio apartment. Gotham Point’s North Tower is located at 1-15 57th Ave, Queens, NY 11101.

If you’re interested in applying for an apartment, be aware the application deadline is fast approaching. The deadline to submit an application is September 28, 2022.

The website for Gotham Point discusses the many resort-style luxury amenities tenants will experience at the new high-rise building. The rent-stabilized apartments offer East River views, panoramic city views, rooftop terrace, fitness club, children’s playroom, and even a dog spa.

What do the apartments at Gotham Point look like?

Popular YouTuber and New York real estate agent, Cash Jordan, recently toured the apartments at Gotham Point and the surrounding neighborhood. In this video, you’ll see a one-bedroom studio with starting rent of $397 a month, a one-bedroom unit starting at $503 a month, and a two-bedroom unit starting at $598 a month.

As Jordan explains, apartment rents vary depending on the household income of the tenants:

Gotham Point apartment amenities

Gotham Point developers describe the 463 affordable apartments (which range from studios to 3-bedroom units) as boasting state-of-the-art finishes, high end appliances, and spacious floor plans. The neighborhood has a thriving arts scene, many dining and entertainment options, along with easy access to parks and waterfront activities.

Here's a partial list of some of the amenities this complex offers its tenants. Be aware that some amenities may require an additional fee:

Private dining spaces, including BBQ grills

Resident sundeck

34th floor rooftop terrace

Fitness clubs

Co-working lounge

Multiple pets allowed

Dog washing station

Electric car charging

Shared laundry facilities

Community center

Media room

Garages, storage area

In-unit dishwasher

Energy-efficient appliances

Air conditioning

Security cameras, doorman, on-site resident manager

Note: Eligibility requirements, amenities, and rents listed in this article are subject to change. See the apartment website for the most updated information.

How to apply for Gotham Point affordable apartments

To apply for these apartments, go to the NYC Housing Connect website and complete the application for Gotham Point North Tower. Tenants will be selected through an affordable housing lottery. The application deadline is September 28, 2022.

