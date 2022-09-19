Santa Ana rent soars to $2,770 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 20 percent in one year

Real estate in Santa Ana is among the highest in the nation, with the typical home price coming in at over $788,000, according to real estate platform Zillow. That represents an increase of 12.3 percent in the last year.

Santa Ana’s high home prices negatively impact the rental market. The combination of high home prices along with the recent increase in interest rates means many people who would like to buy a home in Santa Ana are priced out of the market.

These would-be homebuyers instead have no choice but to remain renters in an already crowded rental market. This increases the demand for rentals at a time when there is already a significant shortage in the available units.

We can see this supply-demand impact in recent rental prices. The median rent in Santa Ana for a one-bedroom unit is $2,160 a month, up 4.3 percent in the last month alone and 18 percent in the last year. The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment has skyrocketed by over 20 percent year-over-year, coming in at $2,770 per month.

What about rent control in Santa Ana? Doesn’t that keep rents lower?

The city of Santa Ana instituted an amendment to its rent stabilization ordinance that states the amount of rent increase allowed within a twelve-month period is 3 percent. This new rule is effective September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023. However, this allowable rent increase only covers those units subject to the Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO).

As this implies, not all rental units in Santa Ana are covered by the 3 percent rule. There are several exceptions to this rule that could allow rents to go up higher.

For example, the RSO cap only includes buildings constructed on or before February 1, 1995. The RSO cap also has different rules for mobile home spaces and mobile homes with long-term leases. For complete details, see Santa Ana’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance.

Seniors protest 10 percent rent hike

Recently, senior citizens took to the streets of Santa Ana to protest a 10 percent rent hike at an affordable housing senior complex. Affordable housing is generally defined as a housing situation where household members spend no more than 30 percent of gross income on housing costs.

According to this video from CBS Los Angeles, monthly rents went from $1,256 to $1,382 a month, which some seniors say is well beyond affordable given their limited incomes:

What are your thoughts about Santa Ana’s high rents?

What are your thoughts about Santa Ana's high rents?