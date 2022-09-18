Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income program

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QuyL_0i0Z5X6U00
Kindel Media/Pexels

The city of Mountain View is now accepting applications for a new guaranteed income program that will give families a total of $12,000. The government program is named “Elevate MV” and it will distribute the payments in increments of $500 a month for two years. Program researchers will randomly select 166 recipients to receive this cash assistance from the pool of applicants.

Organizers of the Elevate MV program acknowledge that Mountain View is one of the most expensive places to live in the nation. The goal of the program is to assist families that are experiencing financial challenges from the pandemic, high inflation, and the lack of affordable housing.

This unrestricted income program allows recipients to decide how they will spend the money. There are no conditions tied to how the money should be spent. The goal is to empower recipients to decide how they should allocate the funds to best meet their family’s needs.

How is eligibility determined for this guaranteed income program?

You’ll need to meet several eligibility requirements for this program. Some of the requirements include:

  • You must reside in Mountain View.
  • You must have a child under the age of 18.
  • Your income must be extremely low.

To see a complete list of requirements, go to the Elevate MV website.

This video from KTVU San Francisco gives more information about Mountain View’s basic income program:

How do I apply to receive guaranteed income from this program?

To apply, you’ll need to follow the instructions on Mountain View’s Elevate MV website. The site also lists several community resources where applicants can receive assistance in completing and submitting an application. This includes language translation assistance and technology assistance.

If you’re interested, you’ll need to act quickly. The deadline to apply closes at midnight on September 25, 2022.

Other guaranteed income programs that might interest you

Several California communities have implemented similar basic income programs. Here are some of these programs:

Los Angeles has two new guaranteed income programs that give $12,000 to participants.

Sonoma County is giving 305 low-income families $500 a month in a two-year pilot program.

San Diego recently launched a $2.9 million cash assistance program to help 150 families.

