Governor Newsom reveals details on free online tutoring available to all Californians

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkJa0_0hvMAOZj00
Artem Podrez/Pexels

There’s good news in California for students of all ages who need help with their studies. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the details of a new pilot program that offers all Californians access to free online tutoring and education resources.

The California State Library provides the HelpNow program that offers homework assistance to students in every K-12 subject. Additionally, the program helps adult learners through a variety of skill-building resources. The HelpNow program is available for live, one-on-one tutoring and homework help 24/7.

Governor Newsom also announced new funding for California libraries. According to a press release from Newsom, California will award libraries $254 million in grant funding to modernize and repair the state’s libraries.

What type of free tutoring is available to California residents?

To access the free service, learners need to go to the HelpNow website. There you will be able to receive assistance in a variety of ways, such as:

Homework help: You’ll be able to interact with live tutors who will assist you with math, reading/writing, science, social studies, and more. Tutors will help students with their homework challenges, guiding them to solutions without giving them the answers.

Test preparation: You can receive help in preparing for PSAT/SAT, ACT, AP, and state standardized tests.

24-Hour Writing Lab: Need constructive feedback to improve your writing skills? Submit your essays and other writing on HelpNow to receive the guidance you need.

Adult Learning Center: HelpNow encourages adults of all ages to access a library of learning content and education resources. You can receive expert help in United States citizenship and GED preparation.

If you need assistance in job preparation, you can receive guidance in resume and cover letter writing. You’ll also be able to access tutorials that will help you improve your Microsoft Office skills, along with many other skill-building and educational activities.

Foreign language support: Students can receive 24/7 assistance in English and Spanish for math and language arts. Also, students can receive tutoring each day between 10 am and 10 pm in core K-12 subjects in these languages: English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

According to the California State Library, all tutors have at least a bachelor’s degree and have passed required background checks. Tutors use state-approved curriculum and can assist learners who access HelpNow by laptop, tablet, or phone.

What do you think about California’s new online tutoring program?

Do you think this will help California schools deliver a better education to students? Leave us your feedback in the comments section. And if you appreciate this content, please give us a thumbs up, follow, and share with others. Thanks so much for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Governor Gavin Newsom# government# education# online tutoring# California

Comments / 19

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
2618 followers

More from Beth Torres

Chicago, IL

Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residents

Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the distribution of government funds designed to give a helping hand to 5,000 Chicago low-income households. The monthly cash distribution comes from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), a guaranteed income program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Read full story
22 comments
Brooklyn, NY

New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month

Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.

Read full story
23 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul program offers $750 a month of guaranteed income for immigrants

The International Institute of Minnesota has launched a new pilot program that gives 25 immigrant households living in St. Paul $750 a month in guaranteed income for a full year. The Institute is a nonprofit organization that assists newly arrived refugees from around the world, including Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Read full story
53 comments
Los Angeles, CA

New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residents

The City of Los Angeles has developed one of the biggest guaranteed income programs in the nation, providing payments of $1,000 a month for a full year for 3,200 people. The government program—named Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot or the BIG LEAP by city officials—gives unconditional cash assistance to participants in this pilot program.

Read full story
23 comments
Miami, FL

Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one year

It’s no secret rent inflation is causing financial hardship for many Miami residents this year. Rental platform Zumper reports that year-over-year the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Miami has gone up 34 percent to $2,520 a month.

Read full story
28 comments
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County guaranteed income program is giving $12,000 to select families

Sonoma County has announced the launch of a new two-year program that will give 305 low-income families a total of $12,000 in guaranteed income. Families will receive the “no strings attached” money in payments of $500 each month over 24 months.

Read full story
8 comments
California State

California government to give an extra $1,500 bonus to these workers

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that gives approximately 70,000 California workers a retention bonus of up to $1,500. Newsom approved the legislation in a $1.1 billion deal with state legislators. The goal is to improve the state’s ability to stabilize and retain a workforce of critical employees.

Read full story
61 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one year

You can’t blame Los Angeles’ renters for becoming increasingly frustrated by the high cost of housing. In the last year alone, LA rents have increased by 17 percent with the median rent for a one-bedroom unit now priced at $2,450 a month.

Read full story
12 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent

It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

You now need to make $199,000 a year to afford a median-priced home in California

The dream of owning a home in California is becoming more challenging than ever, according to a new study from the California Association of Realtors (CAR). CAR just published its second quarter 2022 housing affordability report, and the numbers don’t bode well for anyone hoping to buy a home in the Golden State.

Read full story
4 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego guaranteed income program gives families $500 a month for two years

Inflation is taking its toll on family budgets, nowhere more so than high-cost San Diego. Fortunately, a guaranteed income program developed and managed by San Diego for Every Child and Jewish Family Service has relieved some of that financial strain for 150 families in the San Diego area.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month

NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.

Read full story
11 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment

Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.

Read full story
16 comments
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County guaranteed income program gives $1,000 a month to homeless high school seniors

The stress of senior year just got a little bit easier for some Santa Clara County high school students. The Board of Supervisors has agreed to launch a pilot program that would give $1,000 a month in guaranteed income to homeless students in their senior high school year.

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a month

If you’re a renter 62 years or older looking for affordable housing, a new Bronx area development might be a good option for you. The Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx is the location of the 661 Manida Street Apartments.

Read full story
6 comments
Evanston, IL

Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this city

A new guaranteed income program in Illinois has just launched with plans to give a select group of residents a total of $6,000 over a one-year period. Each month for a year, program participants will receive $500 added to a prepaid debit card.

Read full story
37 comments
Oakland, CA

Oakland rent for a two-bedroom apartment climbs to $2,860 a month, up 10 percent in just one year

Renters aren’t catching any breaks in the Oakland rental market these days. According to a recent nationwide rental report, Oakland renters now pay a median of $2,200 a month to rent a one-bedroom apartment. Median rent on a two-bedroom apartment is now $2,860 a month, up 10 percent from a year ago.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Program gives California schoolchildren free meals, here’s what parents need to know

Finally, some good news for California parents facing high food costs. The California Department of Education has announced that California will become the first state in the nation to offer all public school students free meals each school day.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartment

If you’re a current or new renter in the Sacramento area, you probably already realize that rents have increased substantially over the last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment has gone up by almost 10 percent year-over-year. You’ll need to pay approximately $1,600 a month in rent for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,950 for a two-bedroom, according to the most recent rental data.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy