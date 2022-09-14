Governor Newsom reveals details on free online tutoring available to all Californians

There’s good news in California for students of all ages who need help with their studies. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the details of a new pilot program that offers all Californians access to free online tutoring and education resources.

The California State Library provides the HelpNow program that offers homework assistance to students in every K-12 subject. Additionally, the program helps adult learners through a variety of skill-building resources. The HelpNow program is available for live, one-on-one tutoring and homework help 24/7.

Governor Newsom also announced new funding for California libraries. According to a press release from Newsom, California will award libraries $254 million in grant funding to modernize and repair the state’s libraries.

What type of free tutoring is available to California residents?

To access the free service, learners need to go to the HelpNow website. There you will be able to receive assistance in a variety of ways, such as:

Homework help: You’ll be able to interact with live tutors who will assist you with math, reading/writing, science, social studies, and more. Tutors will help students with their homework challenges, guiding them to solutions without giving them the answers.

Test preparation: You can receive help in preparing for PSAT/SAT, ACT, AP, and state standardized tests.

24-Hour Writing Lab: Need constructive feedback to improve your writing skills? Submit your essays and other writing on HelpNow to receive the guidance you need.

Adult Learning Center: HelpNow encourages adults of all ages to access a library of learning content and education resources. You can receive expert help in United States citizenship and GED preparation.

If you need assistance in job preparation, you can receive guidance in resume and cover letter writing. You’ll also be able to access tutorials that will help you improve your Microsoft Office skills, along with many other skill-building and educational activities.

Foreign language support: Students can receive 24/7 assistance in English and Spanish for math and language arts. Also, students can receive tutoring each day between 10 am and 10 pm in core K-12 subjects in these languages: English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

According to the California State Library, all tutors have at least a bachelor’s degree and have passed required background checks. Tutors use state-approved curriculum and can assist learners who access HelpNow by laptop, tablet, or phone.

What do you think about California’s new online tutoring program?

Do you think this will help California schools deliver a better education to students? Leave us your feedback in the comments section. And if you appreciate this content, please give us a thumbs up, follow, and share with others. Thanks so much for reading!