Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month

NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.

Lyra has affordable housing apartments with rents starting at $1,399 for a studio. There are 27 units available at this price. One-bedroom apartments start at $1,495 a month, with 26 units available at this price. Two-bedroom apartments start at $1,786 a month, with 6 apartments available at this price.

These rents represent a substantial savings compared to current median rents. According to rental data for August 2022, the median rent for a studio in New York City is $3,400 a month. The median rent for a one-bedroom unit is $3,965, while the median rent for a two-bedroom is $4,500 a month.

Lyra apartment amenities

Here’s a partial list of some of the apartment amenities (for a complete list, check out the NYC Housing Connect site):

Air conditioning

High-end countertops, finishes, and kitchen appliances (including dishwasher)

In-unit washer and dryer

Hardwood floors

Pet friendly with dog washing station

Elevator

Accessible entrance

Doorman

Onsite resident manager

Security cameras

Rooftop terrace

Recreation room

Gym

Media room

How to apply for an apartment

You can go to the NYC Housing Connect website page for the Lyra development to learn more about the apartments and to submit an application. Housing Connect will conduct a random housing lottery to determine which applicants will be offered an affordable apartment.

Applicants will also need to meet income and household size requirements and provide supporting documentation. The deadline to apply for the Lyra development housing lottery is September 6, 2022.

Note: Rents and other details mentioned in this article are subject to change. Check the Housing Connect site for current details.

