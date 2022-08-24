San Diego, CA

San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgDIo_0hTjKg3U00
urbazon/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.

A recent national rent report, however, shows the cooling trend in San Diego’s rents has now reversed. Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased 4.7 percent in the last month alone and a whopping 24 percent over the last year. You’ll now pay $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment in San Diego and $3,080 a month for a two-bedroom unit.

San Diego families struggle to find affordable rent

Families looking for larger accommodations will experience even bigger sticker shock. Median rent for a three-bedroom home is now $4,250 a month, while median rent for a four-bedroom hovers just under $5,000 a month.

For the average San Diego family, household income has not gone up enough to accommodate such high rent inflation. The U.S. Census Bureau reports median household income in San Diego is $83,454 a year or approximately $6,950 a month.

While this may seem like a high income compared to other parts of the country, it’s not nearly enough for a family to pay the rent on a three-bedroom home in San Diego.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) says a family in San Diego would need a household income of $123,960 a year to afford a three-bedroom home in the area without spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

The NLIHC says it’s important that families spend no more than 30 percent on housing. This ensures they have enough money left for other essentials such as food, clothing, education expenses, medical costs, and transportation.

What are your thoughts about San Diego’s high cost of housing?

Are government leaders doing enough to curb rent inflation? Should zoning laws be less restrictive to allow builders more opportunities to build affordable housing? What else could be done to reduce the high cost of housing?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. And if you appreciate this content, please like, follow, and share this article with others. Thanks so much for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# rent# inflation# housing# affordable housing# San Diego

Comments / 16

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
2137 followers

More from Beth Torres

California State

You now need to make $199,000 a year to afford a median-priced home in California

The dream of owning a home in California is becoming more challenging than ever, according to a new study from the California Association of Realtors (CAR). CAR just published its second quarter 2022 housing affordability report, and the numbers don’t bode well for anyone hoping to buy a home in the Golden State.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego guaranteed income program gives families $500 a month for two years

Inflation is taking its toll on family budgets, nowhere more so than high-cost San Diego. Fortunately, a guaranteed income program developed and managed by San Diego for Every Child and Jewish Family Service has relieved some of that financial strain for 150 families in the San Diego area.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month

NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.

Read full story
11 comments
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County guaranteed income program gives $1,000 a month to homeless high school seniors

The stress of senior year just got a little bit easier for some Santa Clara County high school students. The Board of Supervisors has agreed to launch a pilot program that would give $1,000 a month in guaranteed income to homeless students in their senior high school year.

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a month

If you’re a renter 62 years or older looking for affordable housing, a new Bronx area development might be a good option for you. The Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx is the location of the 661 Manida Street Apartments.

Read full story
6 comments
Evanston, IL

Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this city

A new guaranteed income program in Illinois has just launched with plans to give a select group of residents a total of $6,000 over a one-year period. Each month for a year, program participants will receive $500 added to a prepaid debit card.

Read full story
37 comments
Oakland, CA

Oakland rent for a two-bedroom apartment climbs to $2,860 a month, up 10 percent in just one year

Renters aren’t catching any breaks in the Oakland rental market these days. According to a recent nationwide rental report, Oakland renters now pay a median of $2,200 a month to rent a one-bedroom apartment. Median rent on a two-bedroom apartment is now $2,860 a month, up 10 percent from a year ago.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Program gives California schoolchildren free meals, here’s what parents need to know

Finally, some good news for California parents facing high food costs. The California Department of Education has announced that California will become the first state in the nation to offer all public school students free meals each school day.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartment

If you’re a current or new renter in the Sacramento area, you probably already realize that rents have increased substantially over the last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment has gone up by almost 10 percent year-over-year. You’ll need to pay approximately $1,600 a month in rent for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,950 for a two-bedroom, according to the most recent rental data.

Read full story
8 comments
Boston, MA

Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex

The Boston Fair Housing Commission has announced the availability of 55 affordable apartments with rents starting at $736 a month for a studio. The newly built Michael Haynes Arms apartments are located at 280-290 Warren Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Read full story
14 comments
San Jose, CA

San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one year

If you suspect rent inflation is a huge problem in San Jose, then the latest rent report will confirm your suspicions. A recent nationwide rental report revealed the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose soared almost 25 percent in the last year alone. You’ll need to shell out $2,710 a month to rent a one-bedroom unit in the city.

Read full story
9 comments
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach rent for a two-bedroom apartment jumps to $2,400 a month, up 17 percent from last year

Renters looking for an apartment in Long Beach, California are experiencing steep rent inflation these days. According to a July 2022 U.S. rent report, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Long Beach is now $1,800 a month. This represents a one-month increase of 5.3 percent and a one-year increase of 12.5 percent.

Read full story
4 comments
Queens, NY

Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing development

NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 463 affordable apartments located in Gotham Point’s North Tower. The address for the new development is 1-15 57th Avenue, Queens, New York 11101. This high-rise luxury building represents the next phase of the Gotham Point Development.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centers

During a contentious public meeting, the Los Angeles City Council voted to move forward with an ordinance banning homeless encampments near daycare centers and schools. For nearly an hour, protesters against the ban shouted down councilmembers, forcing the council to clear the chambers so the meeting could continue.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment

Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.

Read full story
11 comments
Fresno, CA

Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a year

If you’re a Fresno renter struggling to pay rent, you’re not alone. Rents continue to skyrocket, according to the latest figures from online rental platform Zumper. Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno is $1,500 a month. That’s a stunning 30.4 percent increase over the last year.

Read full story
47 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco affordable condos for sale starting at $316K

Spending over $300,000 for a condominium might seem like a lot of money. However, in pricey San Francisco the median sale price for a home topped $1.5 million in June. So, a condo for $316,000 might sound like a bargain for someone looking to get on the property ladder.

Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento rent for a one-bedroom apartment climbs to $1,600 a month

Rents are on the rise again in Sacramento. Online rental platform Zumper just released the latest data showing the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Sacramento has climbed to $1,600 a month. This represents a year-over-year increase of 9.6 percent.

Read full story
24 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles renters need to earn $30.85 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment

If you think it’s impossible to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles on a minimum wage salary, you’re right. To afford a modest one-bedroom apartment in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale area, you would need to earn $30.85 an hour.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy