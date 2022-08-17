Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a month

If you’re a renter 62 years or older looking for affordable housing, a new Bronx area development might be a good option for you. The Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx is the location of the 661 Manida Street Apartments.

The development is now offering 32 newly built affordable apartments for seniors. To qualify, households must have at least one member who is 62 years-of-age or older.

Rents start at $1,487 a month for a studio apartment. There are 23 apartments available at this price. The rent for a one-bedroom unit is $1,583 a month and there are nine units available at this price.

Apartment amenities include elevator, shared laundry, air conditioning, recreation room, gym, bike storage, high-end kitchen appliances, security cameras, and accessible entry.

If you’d like to apply for an apartment, please go to the NYC Housing Connect page for 661 Manida Street. You’ll find photos of the apartments, along with complete details about the development on the NYC Housing Connect site.

Residents are required to meet certain household size and income requirements. Tenants will be selected through an affordable housing lottery. The lottery application deadline is August 30, 2022.

Looking for cheaper rent? Rents at Gotham Point North start at $397 a month

I recently reported on a new affordable high-rise building located in Queens with waterfront views and luxury amenities. Gotham Point’s North Tower is currently accepting applications for 463 apartments with rent starting at $397 a month for a studio apartment.

Starting rent for a one-bedroom unit is $503 a month. Two-bedrooms start at $598 a month and three-bedrooms start at $683 a month. Rents vary depending on the tenant’s household size and income.

For details, check out my article on Gotham Point. For complete information and to apply for an apartment, go to the NYC Housing Connect page for Gotham Point North Tower. The housing lottery application deadline for Gotham Point North is September 28, 2022.

Please note that all information in this article is subject to change. For the most updated information, please check out the links provided to NYC Housing Connect.

