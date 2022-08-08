Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex

The Boston Fair Housing Commission has announced the availability of 55 affordable apartments with rents starting at $736 a month for a studio. The newly built Michael Haynes Arms apartments are located at 280-290 Warren Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Rent for a one-bedroom unit starts as low as $789 a month. There are one-bedroom units available at other price points, including $1,578, $2,104, and $2,571 a month.

Two-bedroom units start as low as $946 a month. There are two-bedroom apartments available at other price points, including $1,893, $2,524, and $3,075 a month. The price for three-bedroom units is $2,187 a month and $3,545 a month.

The amount you’ll pay each month is dependent on income and household size restrictions. For example, to qualify for a one-bedroom apartment renting for $789 a month, you’ll need to show an annual minimum household income of $23,670. To see other requirements and to determine if you qualify, go to the city’s page for the Michael Haynes Arms apartments.

Apartment amenities include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, air conditioning, off-street parking, elevator, wheelchair accessibility, and onsite laundry.

Please note: The rents listed above are subject to change. For the most updated information, please go to the city’s website.

How do the rents on these apartments compare to the median rent for an apartment in Boston?

The rents on these affordable housing apartments are considerably lower than Boston’s median rent. According to a national rental report, as of July 2022, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Boston is $2,600 a month, which is a year-over-year increase of 13 percent. The median rent for a two-bedroom is up 11 percent over the last year, coming in at $3,000 a month.

How do you apply for these affordable apartments?

The Michael Haynes Arms apartments will be available through an affordable housing lottery. Cruz Development Corporation is the builder of the mixed-use building, which is anticipated to open to tenants the fall of 2022. To apply, follow the instructions on the Boston Housing Commission page. Please note, applications are due August 21, 2022.

Have you found it challenging to find an affordable rental in Boston?

Let us know what you think about Boston’s rental market in the comments section. If you enjoy this content, please share with others, and follow me so that you can receive updates on affordable housing. Thank you for reading!