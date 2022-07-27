Sacramento rent for a one-bedroom apartment climbs to $1,600 a month

Rents are on the rise again in Sacramento. Online rental platform Zumper just released the latest data showing the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Sacramento has climbed to $1,600 a month. This represents a year-over-year increase of 9.6 percent.

There is some good news if you’re looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment. Median prices for a two-bedroom unit are down slightly (a decrease of about 1.5 percent) from last month. The median rent for a two-bedroom stands at $1,950 a month.

Still, that’s a hefty price tag if you’re on a fixed income or a worker earning minimum wage. According to a recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), you would need to earn $49,120 a year to be able to afford a one-bedroom unit in Sacramento and still have enough left over each month to pay for the rest of your expenses.

This is certainly well beyond what a minimum wage earner makes in a year. It’s even worse if you need to rent a two-bedroom apartment. According to the NLIHC’s report, you would need to earn $61,720 a year to be able to afford the median rent in Sacramento for a two-bedroom home.

How Sacramento rents compare to the rest of California

Despite Sacramento’s escalating housing costs, there are areas in California that are even higher. There are also areas where you can find cheaper rent. Here we list the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in various California cities:

San Francisco: $3,100 per month

San Jose: $2,710 per month

San Diego: $2,430 per month

Los Angeles: $2,400 per month

Oakland: $2,200 per month

Santa Ana: $2,070 per month

Anaheim: $1,900 per month

Long Beach: $1,800 per month

Fresno: $1,500 per month

Stockton: $1,248 per month

Turlock: $1,100 per month

Bakersfield: $1,080 per month

How Sacramento rent compares to cities not in California

If your goal is to reduce your housing costs, leaving California might be an option for you. Below I’ve listed the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in some of the most affordable cities in the nation:

Akron, OH: $640 per month

Wichita, KS: $700 per month

Lubbock, TX: $700 per month

Shreveport, LA: $740 per month

Lexington, KY: $760 per month

Laredo, TX: $840 per month

Tallahassee, FL: $860 per month

Oklahoma City, OK: $860 per month

Baton Rouge, LA: $870 per month

Syracuse, NY: $880 per month

Would you consider leaving California for cheaper rent?

Many people are leaving California to improve their standard of living. They feel the cost of living in the Golden State is just too high. Do you agree?