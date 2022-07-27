Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles renters need to earn $30.85 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ME7M_0gtwJWWF00
SHVETS production/Pexels

If you think it’s impossible to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles on a minimum wage salary, you’re right. To afford a modest one-bedroom apartment in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale area, you would need to earn $30.85 an hour.

That’s according to a just-released report issued by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC). The report—which is entitled “2022 Out of Reach: The High Cost of Housing”—is an extensive study of rent trends across the United States.

For over 30 years the NLIHC has been tracking rent prices by state. The report details what a worker would need to earn by state and metro area to afford a decent place to live.

The NLIHC defines affordability as spending no more than 30 percent of one’s household income on rent. They use the 30 percent rule to ensure that households have enough money after paying their rent to spend on other essentials such as food, utilities, and clothing.

The report’s “housing wage” is what a worker would need to earn per hour in a given region to rent a modest home or apartment. Not surprisingly, Los Angeles has one of the worst affordability measurements in the country.

The rental affordability statistics for Los Angeles are grim

According to the Out of Reach report, here’s what you would need to earn per hour to afford different size rentals in Los Angeles:

  • Studio: $26.62 per hour
  • One-bedroom: $30.85 per hour
  • Two-bedrooms: $39.31 per hour
  • Three-bedrooms: $51.79 per hour
  • Four-bedrooms: $56.40 per hour

If you are a worker earning minimum wage in Los Angeles, it is impossible in many cases to work enough hours each week to rent a modest apartment or home. Statistics from the Out of Reach report reveal the number of hours a minimum wage worker in Los Angeles would need to work each week to afford rent:

  • Studio: 71 hours per week
  • One-bedroom: 82 hours per week
  • Two-bedrooms: 105 hours per week
  • Three-bedrooms: 138 hours per week
  • Four-bedrooms: 150 hours per week

What do you think about the high cost of housing in Los Angeles?

Have you found it a struggle to find an affordable and decent place to live? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. And if you appreciate this content, please follow me, and share this article with others. Your support helps me distribute my work to a wider audience. Thank you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# affordable housing# rent# Los Angeles# minimum wage# economy

Comments / 17

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
1641 followers

More from Beth Torres

San Diego, CA

San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment

Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.

Read full story
7 comments
Fresno, CA

Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a year

If you’re a Fresno renter struggling to pay rent, you’re not alone. Rents continue to skyrocket, according to the latest figures from online rental platform Zumper. Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno is $1,500 a month. That’s a stunning 30.4 percent increase over the last year.

Read full story
17 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco affordable condos for sale starting at $316K

Spending over $300,000 for a condominium might seem like a lot of money. However, in pricey San Francisco the median sale price for a home topped $1.5 million in June. So, a condo for $316,000 might sound like a bargain for someone looking to get on the property ladder.

Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento rent for a one-bedroom apartment climbs to $1,600 a month

Rents are on the rise again in Sacramento. Online rental platform Zumper just released the latest data showing the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Sacramento has climbed to $1,600 a month. This represents a year-over-year increase of 9.6 percent.

Read full story
12 comments

American Airlines reports record quarterly revenue despite thousands of canceled and delayed flights

American Airlines (AAL) reported record earnings in its second-quarter 2022 financial results. The airline reported $13.4 billion in revenue, representing an increase of over 12 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. The carrier posted net income of $476 million for the quarter.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles apartments available for $1,078 a month at Hyde Park affordable housing community

The Depot at Hyde Park is a newly built affordable housing community consisting of 43 multi-family apartments. Apartment management is now accepting rental applications for one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units.

Read full story
42 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles apartments available for $806 a month at new affordable housing development

The Grand LA is a new luxury high-rise apartment building located at 151 S Olive Street in downtown Los Angeles. Apartment management is now taking applications for a total of 89 units that have been set aside as affordable housing.

Read full story
19 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco rent for a two-bedroom apartment climbs to $3,950 a month

As inflation rates hit a new 40-year high in the U.S., San Francisco renters also grapple with living in the second-most expensive rental market in the country. According to rental platform Zumper, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco soared to $3,950 per month in June, a 7 percent year-over-year increase.

Read full story
11 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wealth survey says you need $1.7 million to be “financially comfortable” in San Francisco

The amount of money you need to consider yourself “financially comfortable” is certainly a subjective number. However, a new report by financial services company Charles Schwab aims to quantify this amount by surveying people living in various regions of the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego rent for one-bedroom apartment down 6 percent to $2,320 a month

To the relief of many San Diego renters, the red-hot housing market has begun to show signs of cooling over the last month. Median one-bedroom rent in San Diego was $2,320 for the month of June, according to online rental platform Zumper.

Read full story
18 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco affordable housing apartments available with rent at $962 a month

The Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development has listed the availability of 31 affordable studio apartments at TL Residences. The apartments are located at 361 Turk Street, San Francisco in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Read full story
9 comments
Miami, FL

Miami median home price jumps to $530K, fueled by out-of-state buyers

Real estate platform Redfin reports the price for a home in Miami is up over 27 percent from last year. The median sales price for a home in May 2022 was $530,000. And it’s not just home prices that are accelerating. Homes are selling at a faster clip than they did a year ago. Miami homes sold on average after 43 days on the market compared to 62 days on the market in 2021.

Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

Rents as low as $900 per month make this one of the most affordable cities in Tennessee

Renters across the United States continue to scramble to find affordable housing as rents reach new highs each month. The median one-bedroom rent is now $1,414 a month, while the median rent for a two-bedroom unit comes in at $1,758 a month.

Read full story
62 comments
Texas State

Rents as low as $700 per month make this one of the most affordable cities in Texas

The overall median rent in the U.S. is $1,827 per month. For many renters, paying anything less than $1,000 per month might seem like a bargain. In Texas, however, there are several cities where you’ll find the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is well below $1,000 per month.

Read full story
58 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago rents soar to $2,100 per month for a two-bedroom apartment

The hot Chicago rental market has continued to outpace most of the Midwest as rents have rocketed up over the last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Chicago now comes in at $1,760 per month, according to rental platform Zumper. That’s an increase of 4.8% over the last month alone and 25.7% over the last year.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

New York City “affordable” apartments require $85,000 income for one-bedroom units

It might be a testament to how outrageously expensive apartments in New York City have become when households earning $75,000 and more per year qualify for government housing assistance. But that’s the case for a newly built affordable housing development in Manhattan that requires residents to have annual household incomes ranging from $75,429 to $215,150.

Read full story
21 comments
Boston, MA

Boston affordable apartments now available with rent at $800 a month for one-bedroom units

The Boston Fair Housing Commission has announced the availability of 48 affordable one-bedroom apartments located in the Mattapan area. Rent is $800 a month, which includes both heat and hot water. A security deposit and first month’s rent are due at signing.

Read full story
29 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Median rent in St. Petersburg jumps to $2,100 for two-bedroom apartment

As home prices skyrocket, renters are also feeling the impact. According to rental platform Zumper, as of May 2022, the median rent in St. Petersburg was $1,525 a month for a one-bedroom unit. This represents a year-over-year increase of 17 percent.

Read full story
5 comments
Charlotte, NC

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground in Charlotte on first of 350 affordable homes

(Mikael Blomkvist/Pexels) If you’re willing to put in a little “sweat equity,” you could soon be a first-time homeowner at a price you can afford. That’s the mission of nonprofit housing organization Habitat for Humanity International.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy