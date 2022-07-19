Los Angeles apartments available for $806 a month at new affordable housing development

The Grand LA is a new luxury high-rise apartment building located at 151 S Olive Street in downtown Los Angeles. Apartment management is now taking applications for a total of 89 units that have been set aside as affordable housing.

The apartments have below market rent with rent starting at $806 a month. Below are the rent ranges and number of units available based on unit size.

Note these are the anticipated rents at The Grand LA, which are subject to change:

Studios: 21 available with rent ranging from $806 to $1,013 per month.

21 available with rent ranging from $806 to $1,013 per month. One bedroom: 36 available with rent ranging from $857 to $1,078 per month.

36 available with rent ranging from $857 to $1,078 per month. Two bedrooms: 29 available with rent ranging from $1,025 to $1,291 per month.

29 available with rent ranging from $1,025 to $1,291 per month. Three bedrooms: 3 available with rent ranging from $1,183 to $1,490 per month.

The Grand LA amenities

The Grand LA is a newly constructed multi-use development with first occupancy anticipated in the fall of 2022. Residents will enjoy easy access to the many dining and shopping establishments located at The Grand LA.

Here is a partial list of the apartment amenities:

Pet-friendly (pet weight and breed restrictions apply)

Energy efficient appliances

Washer and dryer, disposal, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator

Air conditioner

Electronic thermostat

Cable ready

Here is a partial list of community amenities. Some additional fees may apply.

Pool

Fitness center

Media room

Business center

Onsite maintenance and management

Elevator

Concierge

Gated/controlled access

Affordable housing requirements

To be eligible for The Grand LA’s affordable housing program, you will need to complete the application process and meet minimum and maximum income restrictions. You will also need to meet household size restrictions.

The Grand LA does not have rental subsidies and it is not a rent-controlled development. However, The Grand LA will accept portable Section 8 vouchers and other tenant-based rental programs.

You can find detailed information about requirements on The Grand LA website.

Apply before the deadline

To apply for an apartment, please go to The Grand LA affordable apartment website. You’ll find complete details there on the application process and apartment information.

The Grand LA began accepting applications on July 1, 2022, and will continue to accept applications through the July 31, 2022 deadline. Be sure to get your application in on time as they will not accept applications received after July 31.

