Los Angeles offers grants of up to $15,000 in rent relief to small business owners

There’s good news for small business owners in Los Angeles who need rent relief assistance. The city’s Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD) has announced the availability of grants ranging from $2,500 to $15,000 for small businesses that need help recovering from the pandemic.

The Small Business Rental Assistance Program will distribute these grants to eligible businesses located within the City of Los Angeles. Recipients must use the funds to pay for some or all of the rental fees that are outstanding for the business location.

Money for the grant program comes from the City of Los Angeles’ allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The ARPA is the federal government’s $1.9 trillion plan to provide direct relief to the American people.

Small business owners in Los Angeles interested in receiving grant money must apply by the deadline of July 20, 2022, at 11:59 pm (PT). You can find complete details, instructions, and the application form at the Small Business Rental Assistance Program website.

Program requirements and eligibility

Not every business that applies will be eligible or receive a rental assistance grant. Below is a partial (not exhaustive) list highlighting some of the requirements (see the program website for the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date information):

The business must be for-profit.

The business must be located within the boundaries of Los Angeles City.

The business must operate from a commercial location.

A home-based business is not eligible for grant money.

The business must have an active and in good standing Business Tax Registration Certificate (BTRC) from the City of Los Angeles.

The annual revenue for the business can’t be more than $5 million.

The business must have been in business and active on or before March 1, 2020.

The business owner applying for the grant must identify the negative economic impact they experienced resulting from the pandemic.

The business owner must show that they will use the grant money as part of their pandemic recovery.

Assistance available to complete application process

The Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD) encourages small business owners to take advantage of the resources available to them to help complete the grant application. The EWDD provides business counselors through its Business Source Centers (BSC) who will assist and provide guidance to those wanting to submit a rental assistance grant application.

BSC can also provide small business owners with one-on-one consulting, entrepreneur training, business education, and access to capital for business expansion. Business owners and entrepreneurs in Los Angeles can use many of these services at no cost.

Are you a small business owner trying to get back on your feet?

Do you think the programs offered by the City of Los Angeles will help small businesses recover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. And if you appreciate this content, please like, follow, and share with others! Thank you for reading!