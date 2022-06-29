San Francisco affordable housing apartments available with rent at $962 a month

The Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development has listed the availability of 31 affordable studio apartments at TL Residences. The apartments are located at 361 Turk Street, San Francisco in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Rent is $962 per month for the studio apartments. The rent on these subsidized units is considerably lower than San Francisco’s median rent. According to rental platform Zumper, San Francisco has the second-highest median rent in the nation, outpaced only by New York City.

Zumper’s June 2022 National Rent Report lists the median rent on a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco as $3,000 per month. Median rent on a two-bedroom unit is $3,950 a month, up 7 percent over the previous year.

Occupancy and income requirements

The studio apartments at TL Residences have an occupancy limit of one or two people. Tenants must also meet income requirements.

For a one-person household, the income range is $1,924 to $4,445 per month. For a two-person household, the income range is $1,924 to $5,079 per month. You can use Section 8 and other rental assistance programs at this property.

There are several other eligibility requirements. These include credit history, rental history, and criminal background. For complete details, go to the TL Residences page of the San Francisco Housing Portal.

Apartment amenities

Here are some of the apartment features:

Studios range from 184 to 255 square feet

Flatscreen TV in each unit

Community laundry rooms

Dog run and dog wash areas

Bicycle storage room

Fitness center

Club house

Rooftop lounge

Resident resource center to help residents with job procurement, mental wellbeing, and healthy living

Fully ADA-accessible

Pet friendly (pet restrictions and additional fees apply)

For a complete list of apartment features, go to the San Francisco Housing Portal, TL Residences. The site also includes a virtual video walkthrough of an apartment.

How to apply

To apply for the studio apartments at TL Residences, you’ll need to complete an online application. Eligibility is determined by several factors, including occupancy, income, preferences, and subsidies.

Tenants will be selected through a housing lottery. To learn more and apply, please go to the San Francisco Housing Portal. The deadline for applying is July 14, 2022, at 5 pm.

What are your thoughts about affordable housing in San Francisco?

Leave us your feedback in the comments section. And if you found this article useful, please follow and share with others. Your support helps us distribute our content to a wider audience. Thanks so much!