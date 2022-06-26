Manhattan apartments available for $690 per month at new affordable housing development

NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 235 affordable apartments located at 601 West 29th Street, just south of the Hudson Yards area of Manhattan. The newly built, 60-story skyscraper has a total 935 units and includes studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences.

Of the 235 units set aside for affordable housing, there are 38 studios available. The starting rent for these studios is $690 a month. There are 15 units available at this price.

The rent for one-bedroom units starts at $741 per month. There are 64 units available at this price. The rent for two-bedroom units starts at $901 per month. There are 15 units available at this price.

Income and household size requirements

Rents are based on income and household size. Those households with a lower annual income may qualify for significantly reduced rent. For example, to qualify for a one-bedroom unit at $741 per month, a household of two people would need an annual income between $28,286 to $42,720.

However, even if your household income is not within this range, you may still qualify for a reduced rent apartment. The eligible income range for the Hudson Yards development is $26,229 to $144,100. The allowable household size is one to five individuals.

To determine if you qualify, check out the full details on NYC Housing Connect. These apartments are available through a housing lottery. The deadline to apply is August 9, 2022.

Apartment amenities

These Manhattan apartments are part of a new luxury building developed by Douglaston Development and designed by FXCollaborative. The apartments have a wide variety of amenities, such as:

Pet friendly

Onsite laundry

Rent includes gas for cooking (resident responsible for electricity)

High-end countertops and finishes

Energy-efficient kitchen appliances, including dishwasher

Hardwood floors

Pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with access to public transportation

Door attendant

Tenants can access these amenities for additional fees:

Gym with fitness studio

Tenant lounges

Outdoor swimming pool

Parking

Bike storage

Outdoor terraces

Indoor and outdoor pet areas

Do you plan to apply for these reduced-cost Manhattan apartments?

What do you think of the amenities, location, and monthly rents of the Hudson Yard development? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. If you enjoyed this article, please follow, and share with others. Thanks so much!