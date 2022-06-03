Boston affordable apartments now available with rent at $800 a month for one-bedroom units

The Boston Fair Housing Commission has announced the availability of 48 affordable one-bedroom apartments located in the Mattapan area. Rent is $800 a month, which includes both heat and hot water. A security deposit and first month’s rent are due at signing.

The apartments are in the Wayne at Blue Hill complex, which is located at 1439, 1443, and 1447-1451 Blue Hill Avenue, Boston MA 02126. The buildings are wheelchair accessible and smoke free. Apartment amenities include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and shared laundry facilities.

How to apply

Boston’s Fair Housing Commission conducts a housing lottery to select residents. These apartments are income restricted. To qualify, your household must have a minimum annual income of $28,200.

Demand for these affordable one-bedroom units is expected to be high. That’s because the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Boston has skyrocketed to $2,510 per month, up over 15 percent from just last year.

To apply, you’ll need to request and complete a housing lottery application. Go to the City of Boston’s Metrolist site for details on the Wayne at Blue Hill development. You’ll need to act quickly as the deadline to submit applications is June 15, 2022.

Boston rental outlook for the year predicted to be tight

CBS Boston recently reported on the city’s rental crisis:

In his interview, Boston Pads CEO Demetrios Salpoglou reported vacancy rates in Boston are low. About 99 percent of apartments are already occupied. This is a dramatic change from just a year ago when the city experienced a record high apartment availability rate.

Going forward, Salpoglou predicts record-breaking prices for the rest of the year, particularly for three-, four-, and five-bedroom units. Three-bedroom units in Boston are renting for an average of $3,101 a month, while the average rent on a four-bedroom is $3,788 per month.

A lack of new housing is a major factor in Boston’s high rents. The pandemic caused a slowdown in the construction of new apartments. The current supply of apartments simply isn’t enough to keep pace with job and population growth in the area. Until new developments come online, rents will likely continue to remain high.

What are your thoughts on the Boston rental market?

Have you faced challenges in finding affordable housing? Is the city doing enough to help improve the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. And if you find this content valuable, please share with family and friends. Thanks so much!