San Diego median rent soars to $3,050 a month for two-bedroom apartments

Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Diego skyrocketed 31.3% over the last year. According to data from rental platform Zumper, the median San Diego rent for a one-bedroom unit is now $2,390 a month. Median rent on a two-bedroom has gone up 5.2% in the last month alone, coming in at $3,050 per month.

The San Diego rental market is now more expensive than San Jose and Los Angeles. Two years ago, San Diego was the tenth most expensive rental market in the nation. It is now the fifth most expensive market in the U.S., ranking behind New York City, San Francisco, Miami, and Boston.

How much do you need to earn to afford rent in San Diego?

You’ll need to earn $40.85 an hour or $84,960 a year to afford a modest two-bedroom rental in San Diego at fair market rental prices. That’s according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s “Out of Reach” housing report for 2021.

This assumes that you are a full-time worker (40-hours per week, 52 weeks per year) and pay no more than 30 percent of your income on housing. The Coalition uses the 30 percent metric as the amount households should allocate toward housing and still have enough money for other necessities such as food, utilities, and healthcare.

However, the reality is that many Californians pay well over 30 percent of their household income on rent. A minimum wage worker in California would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford the fair market rent on a one-bedroom home.

What are rents like in San Diego metro areas?

San Diego metro areas are also experiencing dramatic rent hikes. Chula Vista, for example, has seen median rents for two-bedroom units jump 25 percent year-over-year. Median rent on one-bedroom units has increased by an astonishing 39 percent over the last year.

Oceanside and Carlsbad have also seen annual rental growth well over 25 percent. In comparison, El Cajon and Escondido have seen more moderate rental growth. Median one-bedroom rents have gone up year-over-year by about 14 percent in El Cajon and 8.3 percent in Escondido.

Sobering rent statistics and cities with lower rent

A recent Census Bureau report estimates that 1.4 million Californians are behind on their rent. Approximately 1.1 million California renters said they lacked confidence they would be able to pay next month’s rent. And over 440,000 renters expect it to be “very likely” they will need to leave their homes in the next two months due to eviction.

For many renters, staying in California may no longer be an option. According to data from Zumper, there are many U.S. cities where rents are much lower than San Diego.

Here we’ve listed five cities with median monthly rents under $1,000 for a one-bedroom apartment:

Lubbock, TX: $700 per month

Albuquerque, NM: $860 per month

Greensboro, NC: $900 per month

Memphis, TN: $910 per month

St. Louis, MO: $940 per month

What do you think is the solution to San Diego’s high rents?

