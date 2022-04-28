Tampa, FL

Tampa housing market deemed “hottest in nation” with home prices at record highs

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d95jV_0fNHQDLp00
kiwijason1/Pixabay

According to real estate platform Zillow, Tampa is the hottest home market in the nation for 2022. Home prices in the region will likely be on the upswing for at least the rest of the year.

If you’re a Tampa resident looking to get into the housing market, this news will probably not surprise you. Home prices in the area have soared 32.6% compared to this time last year. This outpaces Miami (another hot housing market), where prices are up 29.7% over the year. Home price gains in both cities far outpace the nation as a whole, which saw an annual increase of 19.8%.

This data is from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index which measures annual home price gains in a report of 20 major U.S. cities. Tampa’s annual home price gains put it at number two on the list, barely behind Phoenix, which saw an annual price increase of 32.9%.

So, how much will you need to spend to buy a home in Tampa?

The median listing home price was $388,800 as of March 2022. The median sold price came in at around $380,000. As of the writing of this article, there were 2,692 homes for sale in the city, ranging from a low of $10,000 to a high of $19.5 million.

What’s driving Tampa’s hot housing market?

The reason for Tampa’s popularity relates to the high demand from buyers and the scarcity of homes for sale in the area. Contributing to this high demand is Tampa’s thriving job market and a generation of millennials who are looking to buy their first home or upgrade to better accommodations.

Tampa is also a big draw for people who are looking to enjoy its year-round outdoor activities. Migration from more expensive cities is also impacting Tampa and all of Florida, especially from remote workers who can live anywhere.

According to Zillow economist Alexandra Lee, sellers in hot markets remain in the driver’s seat. This means more competition among buyers, bidding wars that increase the actual sales price, and homes flying off the market after being listed.

Historically low interest rates on mortgages have also spurred many homebuyers to jump into the housing market. However, now that interest rates are increasing, some economists are predicting the housing market throughout the U.S. will cool down.

Some real estate experts believe Tampa’s housing market is overvalued and could face a significant downturn or at the very least a slowdown. If this happens, sellers might find it takes longer to close sales while buyers might find themselves with more negotiating power.

What have your experiences been like in the Tampa housing market?

Have you found some areas more affordable than others? Have you been priced out entirely? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, please share, like, and follow. Your support helps our content reach more people. Thanks so much!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tampa# Florida# real estate# affordable housing# home sales

Comments / 0

Published by

Follow me for the latest business and economic news, tech trends, and personal finance stories impacting California and other communities across the U.S.

California State
416 followers

More from Beth Torres

Sunderland, MA

Massachusetts Sanderson Place offers seniors affordable housing starting at $838 for one-bedroom units

Thirty-three newly built affordable housing apartments located in Sunderland, Massachusetts will soon be available to seniors. The Franklin County Regional Housing and Redevelopment Authority recently announced the availability of senior apartments in the Sanderson Place development. To be eligible, the head of household must be 62 years of age or older.

Read full story
1 comments

Burger King announces they're giving away fries each week for the rest of 2022

Burger King just announced a way customers can get fries at no cost for the rest of the year. Starting April 25, 2022 through December 31, 2022 customers can receive one free order of fries per week with any purchase.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Chrystie Street affordable apartments start at $677 for a studio

If you’re looking for an affordable New York City apartment in a newer building, you might want to check out 171 Chrystie Street. NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of affordable housing apartments starting at $677 for a studio, $725 for a one-bedroom apartment, and $1,362 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Read full story
19 comments
San Jose, CA

Soaring San Jose apartment rents climb to $2,990 for two-bedroom unit

San Jose is now the fifth most-expensive city for renters in the nation. According to research from the rental platform Zumper, San Jose’s median rent prices have jumped 15.2% for a one-bedroom apartment over the last year. Rent for two-bedroom units are up 12.8%.

Read full story
5 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn affordable housing apartments now available with rents starting at $537 per month

NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 185 affordable apartments in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood. The 30-story apartment building is located at 90 Sands Street and recently has been renovated.

Read full story
28 comments
Boston, MA

Skyrocketing Boston rents climb to $2,660 per month for a one-bedroom apartment

A recent rent report reveals Boston is now the third-most expensive city for apartment rentals in the United States. According to rental platform Zumper, only New York City and San Francisco have higher apartment rents.

Read full story
17 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles median home price soars to $945,500

A recent housing report shows home prices continue to skyrocket in Los Angeles, up over 11% compared to just a year ago. According to Redfin, the median sale price in the Los Angeles market was $945,500 as of February 2022. This statistic includes all home types—single-family homes, townhouses, and condos/co-ops.

Read full story
7 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix rents climb to $1,498 for a two-bedroom apartment

For 21 months in a row, rents in the Phoenix area have gone up. According to Apartment List’s April 2022 rent report, Phoenix rents have gone up sharply every month since July 2020. The city’s year-over-year rent growth is a staggering 25.4%, well over the national average of 17.1%.

Read full story
14 comments
San Diego, CA

Labor report shows highest paying jobs in San Diego for 2022

Ever wonder which jobs pay the most in San Diego? Well, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provides the answer. Each year the Bureau publishes its Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) research for almost 800 occupations. The OEWS provides statistics and estimates for the U.S. job market. It categorizes information by state, metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas, and specific industries.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas rents jump to $1,560 for a two-bedroom apartment

For Las Vegas residents, it’s no surprise that rents are on the rise. The percentage increase, however, might come as a shock. According to March 2022 data from rental platform Zumper, rents for both one and two-bedroom apartments have climbed over 25% in the last year.

Read full story
13 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago rents jump to $1,416 per month for a two-bedroom apartment

For the third straight month, apartment rents in Chicago have increased sharply. According to Apartment List’s April 2022 national rent report, the median rent in the city for a one-bedroom apartments is $1,285 per month. Median rent for a two-bedroom unit comes in at $1,416 per month.

Read full story
11 comments
Miami, FL

Skyrocketing Miami rents climb to $2,500 for a one-bedroom apartment

You’ll need to dig deep into your wallet if you want to rent an apartment in Miami, Florida. Prices are up an astonishing 38.9% over last year, according to a report from rental platform Zumper. In the last year, the city has experienced higher rent growth than any other major U.S. city.

Read full story
31 comments
New York City, NY

New York City rent report for March 2022 shows rent for one-bedroom apartment soars to $3,260 a month

Rents are on the rise again in New York City, jumping 5.2% over the last month and a whopping 30.4% over the last year. According to a national rent report from the rental platform Zumper, median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City has climbed to $3,260 per month.

Read full story
36 comments
California State

Feds take millions in rent relief from Montana and give it to California and other states

The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) announced it received an additional $136 million from the federal government for the state’s rent relief program. This is on top of the $2.36 billion the HCD has already paid out in rent relief to assist over 206,000 low-income renters across the state. By the time the program is over, the HCD estimates it will have paid more than $4 billion in rental assistance.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco median rent for one-bedroom apartment jumps to $2,343 a month

Rents across the entire San Francisco metro area have gone up sharply the past year. According to Apartment List’s March 2022 rent report, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is $2,343, while the median rent for a two-bedroom goes for $2,711.

Read full story
25 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles rent report for March 2022 shows median rent for a one-bedroom apartment jumps to $1,734

Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, California.Venti Views/Unsplash. Over the last year, rents in Los Angeles have spiked 15.6% compared to this same time last year. According to Apartment List’s March 2022 rent report for Los Angeles, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased sharply to $1,734 a month. This is an increase of 0.4% over the previous month, marking the 13th straight month in a row rent has increased.

Read full story
23 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

California mom wins lottery and pledges to pay kids’ student loans

Recently in San Francisco, Le Chao was going about her daily errands when she decided to try her luck on a lottery scratcher. While food shopping for her family at the local Safeway, she purchased a “Plus the Money” scratcher.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego rent report for March 2022 shows average rent for one-bedroom apartment climbs to $1,861

According to Apartment List’s March 2022 rental survey, San Diego rents have jumped 17.9% compared to this same time last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom San Diego apartment is now $1,861.

Read full story
35 comments

Elon Musk warns inflation pressures impact Tesla and SpaceX

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently asked on Twitter what people thought about the probable inflation rate over the next few years. He then mentioned that both Tesla and SpaceX were seeing significant inflation stress. The primary areas of concern were price increases in raw materials and logistics.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy