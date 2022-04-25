Burger King announces they're giving away fries each week for the rest of 2022

Beth Torres

Burger King just announced a way customers can get fries at no cost for the rest of the year. Starting April 25, 2022 through December 31, 2022 customers can receive one free order of fries per week with any purchase.

According to Burger King’s press release, customers can get whatever size fries they want—small, medium, or large—for no additional cost with their purchase at participating U.S. restaurants.

To get in on the offer, you’ll need to be a Burger King “Royal Perks Member.” You can become a member by downloading the Burger King app and registering for the Royal Perks program. You can go to Burger King’s site for details on the program and information on how to sign up. You can also click the “Sign Up” button on BK.com to become a member.

The restaurant is calling their exclusive access to weekly fries their “Frequent Fry’er” benefit. Be aware there is a deadline for signing up. You’ll need to sign up before June 20, 2022.

Once you sign up, you’ll be able to access other Burger King benefits, such as:

  • Exclusive deals and discounts.
  • No cost upsizes on certain menu items.
  • Accumulate rewards (called “Crowns”) for your purchases. You can then redeem your Crowns for eligible menu items.

Why is Burger King offering free fries?

Competition is heating up among the fast-food restaurants. Inflation is a big concern among customers, and everyone is looking for a good deal to stretch their dollar. The restaurant chains are aware of this, and they are looking to build repeat business by creating rewards programs.

Burger King launched their loyalty program in February 2021 as a test in just a few key markets. It’s been successful and has grown to other regions. Rewards programs not only help restaurant chains increase sales, but they also enable them to learn about their customers’ food preferences. They can then customize deals based on this data.

Burger King is not alone in offering a rewards program to loyal customers. Over the last few years, McDonald’s, Chipotle, Starbucks, and Wendy’s have all rewarded their most loyal customers with special deals.

What do you think about restaurant reward programs?

Are you a fan of restaurant reward programs? Do you use them to help keep costs down and enjoy a meal out? Chime in with your thoughts in the comments below.

