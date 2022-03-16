San Diego rent report for March 2022 shows average rent for one-bedroom apartment climbs to $1,861

According to Apartment List’s March 2022 rental survey, San Diego rents have jumped 17.9% compared to this same time last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom San Diego apartment is now $1,861.

Renters looking for a two-bedroom apartment in San Diego face a median rent of $2,467. This is well above what renters pay in other parts of the country. Nationwide the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,294.

Compared to other large cities, San Diego rents are often considerably higher. For example, here are the median rents for a two-bedroom apartment for ten other cities across the country as of March 2022:

Atlanta, GA: $1,405

Austin, TX: $1,836

Baltimore, MD: $1,372

Chicago, IL: $1,404

Dallas, TX: $1,388

Denver, CO: $1,806

Detroit, MI: $931

Indianapolis, IN: $1,117

Phoenix, AZ: $1,491

Portland, OR: $1,404

High prices force San Diego renters to make tough choices

San Diego’s high rents may leave some middle-class workers with no choice but to move from their current apartments to cheaper ones. CNBC reported on a San Diego Pilates instructor who worried that the landlord of her downtown studio apartment would soon raise the rent. Based on what other apartments were renting for in her complex, she anticipated receiving a rent hike of up to $400 a month, which means she would have to move.

Tenants in an apartment complex in the North Park area of San Diego have already received notices that their rents would be going up. One Section 8 resident reported he received a notice that nearly doubled his current rent. An attorney for the landlord said the rent would not go up unless approved by the Section 8 program. Still, the resident says he’s worried that he’ll end up back on the streets again.

Some renters are finding relief by moving across the border from San Diego to Tijuana, Mexico. For many, the lack of affordable housing in the U.S. means they have no choice but to seek less expensive housing south of the border.

However, moving to Tijuana may only be a temporary solution for renters. According to Fermín Kim King, president of the Real Estate Association of Tijuana, the demand for homes and rentals has surged in Tijuana to the point that prices there have increased by 30 percent.

