What is a Leprechaun Trap?

What IS a Leprechaun Trap, and how can I make one with my kids?

I heard of this, but we never created one yet. Man, is it fun. If this is your first year, you're going to LOVE it. We can't wait to do it again this year.

What is a Leprechaun Trap?

The Leprechaun Trap is like the St. Patrick's Day version of leaving cookies out for Santa. It is also an awesome way to introduce STEAM to your children.

Traps are traditionally made the night before St. Patrick's Day using household items, but these days you can go as extravagant as you'd like.

Use things like gold coins, paper clips, wooden dowels, shoeboxes, rainbow colored things, and pipe cleaners to create your leprechaun trap.

What Happens When You Catch a Leprechaun?

The idea of a Leprechaun Trap is to get something a leprechaun loves, like coins and shamrocks, and trap him. If you succeed, he will grant you three wishes.

Try introducing this idea to your children. What would you do with three wishes from the leprechaun?

What Supplies Do You Need to Create a Leprechaun Trap?

This is the best part. You can do ANYTHING you'd like. Sometimes just introducing the idea to your kids will light the spark to encourage them to plan out their own trap, but if you're like me, you want to have some supplies on hand ready so you can hit the ground running.

Here's a list of supplies you'll likely need. (If you want a whole kit, try this one, on Amazon)

Green construction paper or cardstock

Shoebox

Shamrocks

Markers

Glue

Foam cut outs

Toothpicks or Popsicle Sticks

Photo byBeth Ann Averill

