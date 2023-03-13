Make this adorable St. Patrick's Day Shamrock String Art, the perfect last minute craft, for when you forget that it's St. Patrick's Day.

This easy craft is great for DIY, crafting with kids, and even home decor. I have this one up on my mantle right now.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Since my son is homeschooling this year, we are spending a lot of time working on crafts, and he is LOVING it.

I wanted to make sure we were working on his fine motor skills, so when I stumbled on string art, it was the perfect solution.

I'm grateful for the year that taught me how to love spending time with my children

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

St. Patrick's Day Paper Plate Craft for Preschoolers

I wanted to do a paper plate craft because they're so easy to find in most homes, and easy to work with. If you mess up, odds are you have more laying around the house to replace them.

Paper plates are a little thicker than cardstock and printer paper, which makes them AMAZING for preschoolers, who notoriously put too much on everything.

What is Needed for String Art?

The best part of crafting is how easy it is to switch things around. Ideally you just need a few things. We will talk about easy replacements after this list.

Paper Plates

Craft floss

Scissors

Tape

Hole Punch

So what happens if you don't have those things?

You can replace craft floss with yarn, or other string you have on hand.

You can replace paper plates with cardboard from an amazon box.

If your child is having a difficult time with lacing the string through the holes, you can use the cutout and wrap the string around that instead.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

How to Create This String Art With Your Preschooler

Print out shamrock, and cut it out. I have added one you can download for free below. Trace shamrock on to your paper plate Cut out the shamrock from the paper plate Using your hole punch, put holes around the shamrock. The more you add, the more difficult it will be for your child. Using craft floss (I used two shade of green), lace through all of the holes, varying the direction When complete, tape the end of the strings to the back of the plate. Using another paper plate, color rainbow colors to act as a background to the string art, or you can leave it blank.

Need a shamrock? I got you! Click here for the PDF.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

