How to Make Leprechaun Toast

Inside: Leprechaun Toast is our take on unicorn toast for St. Patrick's Day. It's easy to whip up before school, and can be a new family favorite.

There is a lot to love about the unicorn toast frenzy recently. I love that it gives me the opportunity to add a little creativity to our breakfast without adding too much more TIME. Because getting out of the house on time is quite the task.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

How Do You Make Leprechaun Toast?

Have you heard of the unicorn toast trend? It's very similar. Basically, you want to take a piece of toast and cover it with colored cream cheese, and some Lucky Charms. It's so easy!

A few of my favorite things about leprechaun toast

It's a fun way to introduce St. Patrick's Day (you could even have it on St. Patrick's Day, as a trick from the leprechaun!)Invite your children into the kitchen with you to create their masterpieceThis is a super basic recipe, with so much room to add more healthy things to it!Green is the best color for all things, including toast.Kids will remember this breakfast for years!

You can do so many things to add some color, flavor, or fun to these. Add some sprinkles in, St. Patrick's Day sprinkles can be so fun!

Kiwi and matcha powder are fun ways to add color if you don't want to use food coloring. Here are a few other great ways to create natural food dyes.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Can Leprechaun Toast be Healthier?

It sure can!

By adding or removing parts, you can make it better fit your family's dietary needs.

Gluten free? Use the bread you are able to eat, or even a wrap.

Dye free? Use kiwi, matcha powder, or even a little spinach to color the cream cheese. You could even leave it without color, and it's still super fun.

You don't have to be a Pinterest Mom to enjoy this fun toast with your kids.

Don't have cream cheese? Use butter (they won't care) or even peanut butter.

Honestly, your kids will just be thrilled that there is cereal on top of their toast, a fun and unexpected breakfast.

Feeling a little extra motivated today? Use the guide I posted above to create several different colors for the cream cheese, and then put all the colors of the rainbow on top. That would be so fun!

Enjoy the recipe, below!

Leprechaun toast is a quick and easy way to add a little fun into your St. Patrick's Day breakfast with your kids. My kids LOVE the fact that they have cereal on their toast (if only I knew it would be so easy to get them to eat breakfast!)

You most likely have everything you need already, but in case you don't the ingredients are easy to find at your local grocery store.

This is a silly little St. Patrick's Day spin on the unicorn toast trend floating around.

Ingredients

8 oz Whipped Cream Cheese

4-6 drops green food coloring

1/3 c Lucky Charms cereal

Bread

Instructions

Add food coloring to cream cheese Toast your bread Add cream cheese "frosting" to your toast Sprinkle Lucky Charms on top Enjoy!

Notes

If you don't have whipped cream cheese in your house, take regular cream cheese and whip it up in your stand mixer.

You can find a printable copy of the recipe on my blog