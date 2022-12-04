Snowman playdough recipe for kids

What's more fun than playing in the snow? Making your own snowman out of play dough, of course! This snowman play dough activity is perfect for preschoolers. Not only is it a great way to spend a winter day indoors, but it's also a great opportunity for some learning and fine motor practice. Read on for all the details.

Get your kids in the holiday spirit this year with this fun Snowman playdough recipe! It's a quick and easy project for you to complete for your preschoolers and kindergartners, since it is easy and to put together. All you need is a few ingredients, some silly mix ins, and this recipe!

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

This snow play dough is perfect for the winter season, but it can be made any time of year and enjoyed by everyone.

If you're looking for a no cook play dough recipe, grab my gingerbread no cook play dough recipe!

How to Make Snowman Playdough?

This recipe is easy peasy. First things first, gather all of your ingredients.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

You can head to the bottom of this post to find the recipe card, which includes a PDF you can print for your convenience.

Combine all of your dry ingredients: flour, salt and cream of tartar.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Now you're going to add in oil. Then carefully add boiling water to your mixed dry ingredients slowly, mixing as you go.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Once all ingredients are added, you'll mix with a spoon until it's cooled enough to use your hands. I like to drop the dough onto my countertop, where it cools much faster than in the bowl.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Now you have play dough! Isn't it beautiful! You can give it to your kids just like this, and they'll play and have fun with it.

OR. You can add colors, and make it into a fun snowman playdough activity!

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

I added red, orange, and black to my separated dough balls, and now we can create my snowman's nose, eyes, and scarf! You can choose any colors you'd like.

Do You Need Cream of Tartar in White Playdough?

No. You do not need cream of tartar in playdough recipes.

So, What Does it Do in Playdough?

Cream of tartar is sometimes added to playdough recipes to add stability and prevent the dough from drying out. That being said, it is not absolutely necessary. If you don't have cream of tartar on hand, or if you're looking to save a few bucks, feel free to leave it out of your playdough recipe. Your dough will still be soft and pliable, and your kids will still have a blast molding and shaping it to their heart's content.

Prepare Your Snowman Playdough

I love putting together everything ahead of time to make sure everything is super easy for me. Okay, easy for them too, but mostly this is for me.

Since there is a heat element to this, I like to put the playdough together when they're not around. Either napping, sleeping for the night, or are out shopping for Christmas with their dad.

To keep this playdough fresh and soft and amazing for as long as possible, I recommend storing it in an air tight container.

Another safety note: This playdough is NOT for eating. It tastes terrible, and you don't want it in your kids system. Please always supervise your children while they play with it.

No Cook Snowman Playdough Recipe

Grab a PDF version of this recipe on my site!