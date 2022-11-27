Inside: Letter A is for Ant Printable Craft for Preschoolers Learn how to make an ant-themed craft with this cute printable template!

This preschool craft letter a ant is the perfect alphabet craft. An ant-themed craft both fun and simple that can be done with young children. The template includes everything you need except something to color with, cut with, and glue with. Get started with your A craft now!

Whether you're in preschool, kindergarten, or first grade, it's fun to create alphabet letters with your hands. In this craft for kids of all ages, children will practice fine motor skills when they color the pieces, practice scissor skills when then cut them all out, and even practice "a dab of glue" when we put it all together.

I love crafts that touch on so many different skills.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Letter Craft A is for Ant

When you are looking for a fun and educational activity to do with your toddler, preschooler, or kindergartener, try out a letter craft! This one is themed around the letter "A" and the ant.

I love the hands on aspect of crafts for letters. They're so fun, and a great way to look back at these memories when they are going through learning to read.

Remember that ant we made?

The ant is a great symbol for the letter "A" because of its sound. The craft will help your child see the sound each letter makes by the picture it represents.

This craft is my favorite because of how SIMPLE it is. It's a one page printable, you just download it, and cut out along the dotted lines, then glue it all together.

We put this little one on a black piece of paper with some of the ground up nilla wafers we used in our Alphabet Sensory Bin last week glued to the bottom to represent the ant hill.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

This animal alphabet craft for toddlers is a great activity to do when you're stuck inside on a rainy day. The best part is that you can make it as simple or complicated as you want, depending on the age of your child. All you need is some construction paper, scissors, glue, and a printer.

If you're making this craft with a younger child, start by printing out the template . Then have your child color in the animals and letters with crayons or markers. Once they're finished, help them cut out the shapes and glue them onto another piece of construction paper in order to create their own page.

If you're working with an older toddler or preschooler, give them free rein to be creative! Let them choose their favorite colors and decorations. Once everything is glued down, they can proudly hang up their masterpiece on the fridge or bulletin board.

Print the Free Printable Letter A Ant Template

Here is a free printable letter A template for you to use, it has the letter as well as all the pieces to add together to make an ant.

This is PERFECT for preschoolers who are learning their ABCs.

Prepare Your Letter A Craft for Preschool

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

This is a great letter A craft for toddlers and preschoolers. I mostly love it because it gives the most common pronunciation of the letter a.

Letter A Craft for Preschool

This week we are focusing on the letter A with a fun and easy craft for preschoolers. The template is prepped and ready for your child to cut out and all they need to do is add their own creative touches.

My daughter helped me cut out the a, then add it to green construction paper, then got busy painting lines over it to make green grass.

One of my kids loves getting his fingerprints on crafts, so he added some ant friends to his by dipping his finger in red paint.

The youngest of my children wanted me to do most of the work, while he did all of the cutting. Together we decided to add some crunched up nilla wafers to our paper first, along the bottom. This represented the ant hill, and he LOVES it. He carries it all over the house, getting crumbs everywhere. Our dog is so happy.

Introduce Children to the Letter A with This Fun Ant Activity for Toddlers

This activity is a great way to introduce toddlers and preschoolers to the letter a. The craft is simple and can be decorated in so many different ways, so kids can really let their imaginations run wild.

Toddler Letters - A is for Ant printable craft

Toddlers will love learning their letters with this fun and easy craft. Feel free to check out our other crafts!