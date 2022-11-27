Construction themed alphabet sensory bin

Beth Averill

This Construction alphabet sensory bin is great for children learning to recognize letters. I love how easy it is to put together and enjoy.

There are so many different ways you can do this craft, but the main idea is simple: have letters available for kids to interact with, some "dirt", and their favorite little construction vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEbHj_0jONakiN00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

How to Make an Alphabet Construction Sensory Bin

Fill your blender with Nilla wafers and mix until fine, then add to bin. Use a permanent marker to write one letter on each lima bean, and add those to bin as well. The last step of course is to add in different vehicles for little hands to use.

You can change anything to fit what you have around you, if you have different cookies, use those! If you have some flat stones, use those instead of lima beans!

We used these to create CVC words.

Construction Sensory Bin

I added some things that will help you create an amazing construction alphabet sensory bin for your preschooler.

Supply List:

That's it! This craft is so easy to do, all you really need is the idea.

Construction Alphabet Sensory Bin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RPt3_0jONakiN00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

How to Introduce Construction Sensory Bin

Put everything together, and talk about what they can do with this craft. We also like to use books to talk about crafts before we do them. This craft is a great opportunity to talk about the alphabet as well as construction vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S99wF_0jONakiN00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

Try our construction lacing cards!

My favorite books to introduce this craft:

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom

Mighty Mighty Construction Site

Hide and Seek at the Construction Site

How to Create a Construction Alphabet Sensory Bin Step by Step Guide

Get your step by step guide to creating this construction alphabet sensory bin in PDF form on my blog.

