Inside: Winter Memory Game Printable for a fun and engaging way to play with your preschooler while still learning!

There is something truly magical about winter, and I love sharing that with my children. We love making snowflakes, reading about snow, and in the very very unlikely case we actually get snow in Tennessee, we love to PLAY in the snow!

Since those days are few and far between, I wanted to create a cute little snowman winter memory game printable for us all to enjoy, together.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Adorable Winter Matching Memory Game Printable

With so many things to love about winter, it's easy to create a cute printable with a lot of the things kids love the most about the season in each card.

A few quick steps and then you're ready to play:

Print these cards onto thick, quality card stock

Print the last page (the backs) three times

Add the memory game pages with the backs behind them to your laminator

Laminate! Then cut them out

You're ready to play

I love the freedom of printables, because you're able to use them as many times as you'd like. Did your kid spill their juice on it? Throw it away and print off new ones! These are yours forever once you download them.

Helpful Supplies for These Memory Cards

As always, I recommend putting all of this together ahead of time to keep the unnecessary chaos out of our lives.

It's always so exciting when we get new printables, can you imagine how excited the kids are?

So make sure you print these sheets off quick. I don't want them impatiently waiting at the printer, or grabbing things before they're dry and ready for tiny hands.

What do you need? Easy, it's all right here:

-The printable (OF COURSE!) grab it here: Winter Memory Game Printable for Preschoolers

See? I told you it's not that much! You can do this!

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

How to Use Preschool Memory Game Worksheets

The most difficult part of this printable is the last page, because it's the back of the rest of the pages.

Just print it off.

Were those instructions too basic? Whoops! If you'd like to just print, then print off the first three pages, then flip them over, and print the last page three times. Then bam!

If you're like me and you worry about printing wrong, print the last page three times, and add it to the back of the original pages and them laminate them together. This means your cards will be extra firm, and more difficult to break.

What Skills Do Memory Games Develop?

Memory match games help with developing observation skills, turn taking, visual discrimination, memory, and concentration.

One of my favorite skills to teach my children is how to lose gracefully. No one likes losing, but if they want to beat mommy, they're going to have to up their skills and win fair and square!

Using this Winter Memory Game Printable with Your Children

There are TONS of ways to use these, I left them open to be able to be used in several different ways to make sure they work for every family.

The most basic way to use it is as a matching game, which means shuffling the cards, and laying them face down on the table in the middle of all the players. Then flip cards two at a time, and if they match, you can take them and put them in your own pile. If they don't match put them back where you found them.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Other Fun Ways to Use These Worksheets for Preschoolers

Here are a few ways to use these printables besides just as a memory game with your children:

Remove some pairs to make it easier for smaller children

Use cards as a prompt to draw something else. Like the scarf, who else can wear it?

Draw it!

Put half the cards into a sensory bin and have them make matches with the cards in the bin to the cards outside of the bin in front of them.

Can you tell a story with some of these items in it?

Play Dough! Create the items on these cards with play dough!

Click here to grab your winter memory game printable now!