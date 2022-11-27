Paper snowman craft for preschoolers

Inside: 3D Paper Snowman Craft for Preschoolers Learn how to make a seriously adorable little three dimensional snowman out of things you have around the house right now.

It's finally beginning to feel a lot like winter, and I am HERE FOR IT.

As the temperatures start to drop and the snow starts to fall up north, what better way to get into the winter spirit than by making this cute 3D paper snowman?

It's an easy and fun project perfect for kids of all ages, and a great way to recycle used printer paper you have laying around the house. Grab your glue, scissors, and fuzzy wires, and let's get started!

My kids loved putting their own unique spin on these, and I loved seeing what they could create. These are perfect preschool classroom crafts, or if you stay home with your little, this one is a great craft to add to your winter decorations. We ended up putting this on my daughter's windowsill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWbDo_0jOMraLr00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

What You'll Need to Create This 3D Paper Snowman Craft

There are a few things you'll need, feel free to change things up, or read through these instructions and let your (or your child's) creative heart tell you how to build this adorable little snowman.

  • Construction Paper (black, white, orange)
  • Red ribbon (you can totally pick a different color or even a print!)
  • Double sided tape
  • Fuzzy Wires (pipe cleaners)
  • Scissors
  • Googly Eyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhQl0_0jOMraLr00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

This paper snowman craft for toddlers is a great activity to do when you're stuck inside on a snowy day, or when you freshly pull out of all those fun winter wonderland decorations that your children desperately want to play with, but you don't want them to wreck.

If you need more awesome winter fun, I suggest checking out my winter memory game!

This is the perfect time to make a little snowman they can play with all they want. If they wreck it, it's easy to fix!

My favorite part is that you can make it as unique to your child as you want. Each of my children chose a different color ribbon, and my middle child wanted to create an entirely different snowman altogether. This is all just a way to spark that creativity.

The cool thing about creating these crafts is you can literally do anything you want!

Give them free rein to be creative! Let them choose their favorite colors and decorations. Once everything is glued down, they can proudly display their masterpiece on the mantle, or along the windowsills. My favorite decorations are the ones my kids made.

And I LOVE decorating their rooms every season with the crafts that they created.

Don't forget to give your snowman a name! Some of the names my kid's came up with are Mr. Cutesnow, Cornelius, and Fluffyman (although he's sometimes called Fluffy Snowy).

3D Paper Snowman Craft Tutorial Step by Step Guide

To make a snowman, start by getting some white construction paper and cutting it into strips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgXeI_0jOMraLr00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

Then, spread the paper strips out in a circle, meeting together in the middle and spreading out like a sunburst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddN69_0jOMraLr00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

Stick the strips together with double sided tape (or glue!). Gather the ends of the strips together to form a “snowball”.

Repeat the process and make a smaller one. Attach the smaller “snowball” on top of the bigger one.

Now you have a snowman!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbgtT_0jOMraLr00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

Get black construction paper and cut 3 small circles for buttons, 1 big circle for the bottom of hat, and one rectangle to create the top of the hat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPRgi_0jOMraLr00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

You'll also need to cut a rectangle out of orange to create the nose. Roll the orange piece into a cone and add glue or a piece of double sided tape.

For the hat, create a tube out of the rectangle we cut out earlier. Make sure it fits on the larger bottom circle well, or keep adjusting until it looks nice.

Then cut about half an inch along the bottom of the tube towards the center. You'll fold these pieces in to create a hat shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOx2G_0jOMraLr00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

Attach the hat to the smaller snowball, then piece together the face by adding the orange cone we created, the hat, googly eyes, and don't forget the smaller circles down his front to give this snowman a great classic look!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYjzm_0jOMraLr00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

But wait! He needs arms!

Take your fuzzy wires (some people call them pipe cleaners) and twist them together. I took two longer wires and just added two smaller wires to create a little three pronged branch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vVwY_0jOMraLr00
Photo byBeth Ann Averill

I'm all for letting kids innovate with these crafts. So if it makes your life easier and your kids are old enough to be trusted with scissors (or you're understanding that you'll have a lot to clean up later!) let them take the reins.

3D Paper Snowman Craft Tutorial PDF

Grab your printable PDF tutorial on my Web site.

