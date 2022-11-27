Hilarious yarn turkey craft for preschoolers

Inside: Turkey Yarn Craft for Preschoolers Look at this face! Learn to make a perfect little yarn turkey craft

I can't fully articulate how much I love this little turkey friend.

Perhaps it's his goofy eyeballs, or the way he looks like he recently got away from a crazed lunatic trying to cook him for Thanksgiving. You know the chef in The Little Mermaid? He surely just escaped HIS clutches before becoming this little craft!

It's an easy and fun project perfect for kids of all ages, and it takes a little extra time to put together so it's great for those long Thanksgiving afternoons before food is ready.

My kids loved putting their own unique spin on these, and I loved seeing what they could create. These are perfect preschool classroom crafts, or if you stay home with your little, this one is a great craft to add to your Thanksgiving decorations.

We often put crafts like these on their windowsills or along their bookshelves in their rooms so they can have their own holiday decorations without spending too much, or being worried about them breaking my favorite decorations when they get rowdy in their rooms..

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

What You'll Need to Create This Yarn Thanksgiving Craft

There are a few things you'll need, feel free to change things up, or read through these instructions and let your (or your child's) creative heart tell you how to build this adorable little turkey.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Yarn

Cardboard

Foam Sheets (yellow, orange and red)

Glue Gun

Scissors

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

This yarn turkey craft for toddlers is a great activity to do when you want to keep little hands busy. It pairs well with our coffee filter turkey, if you're looking for more Thanksgiving crafts.

My favorite part is that you can make it as unique to your child as you want. This is all just a way to spark that creativity.

Change out the colors of the yarn, or paint your cardboard instead of adding yarn. Or use feathers! There are so many different ways that you can customize this.

The cool thing about creating these crafts is you can literally do anything you want! Use this article as a jumping off point, then make your own maniacal looking googly eyed crazy turkey.

Give kids free rein to be creative! Let them choose their favorite colors and decorations. Once everything is glued down, they can proudly display their masterpiece on the mantle, or along the windowsills.

My favorite decorations are the ones my kids made. The cool thing about these little crafts is you can make them every year if you want. They're super easy.

And I LOVE decorating their rooms every season with the crafts that they created.

Yarn Turkey Craft Tutorial Step by Step Guide

If you'd like a printable version, scroll to the bottom!

The first step in creating the most crazy looking turkey of all time is to start with cardboard. Cut out a large egg shape and a smaller circle.

These shapes will be the body and the head.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

From here you'll cut your yarn into one inch long segments.

You might want to do this ahead of time, or you can do this while they're gluing.

Now. If you have small children, I recommend something like double sided tape or white glue instead of a hot glue gun. I used this because this was the one I was creating away from my children.

Use what you feel comfortable with, and if that's double sided tape or white glue, go ahead and use that.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Fill the egg shape with the cut up yarn. You're going to need sooo many pieces.

Alternate your colors frequently to achieve a little more texture on your turkey.

My son added more pieces of yarn in clumps or bundles. So he took three different pieces and added them at the same time, with more than one color in each bundle.

This helps when you're adding different colors to get a good mixture without being too time consuming.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Try to make the yarn very flat at the top of the body to make it easy to glue on the face. You can see where I did the above with orange yarn.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

From the yellow foam, you'll cut a small triangle, to make the beak. You'll also cut a long teardrop from the red, set that aside, we will add it after we have added all the yarn in.

And don't forget about feet. You can cut this out of the yellow or orange foam. Set this aside too, we will get to it after the head is completed.

Add the yellow beak to the circle cardboard before adding the yarn around it. This will help the beak to easily stay attached.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

In the same way that you added the yarn to the body, add yarn to the head.

Once completed, add the red long teardrop to the beak, this is the wattle. Attach googly eyes, too.

Finally, add some glue or double sided tape to the orange we added to the top of the body and add that head to it's body.

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

Now we will take those cute little feet we created and glue them to the bottom.

And there you have it! Your turkey masterpiece is complete!

Photo by Beth Ann Averill

I'm all for letting kids go crazy with these crafts. So if it makes your life easier and your kids are old enough to be trusted with scissors (or you're understanding that you'll have a lot to clean up later!) let them take the reins, and decide how they want theirs to look.

Thanksgiving Turkey Yarn Craft Tutorial PDF

