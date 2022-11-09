Coffee Filter Turkey Craft for Kids

Inside: Coffee Filter Turkey Craft with printable turkey body template included!

Get your kids in the Thanksgiving spirit this year with this fun coffee filter turkey craft! It's a great project for preschoolers and kindergartners, since it is easy to do. All you need is a coffee filter, some markers, and a printable turkey body that you can download in this post.

Included in this post is that cute little goofy printable turkey body.

A little warning:

Unless you love marker all over everything in your house, I highly recommend spending this time WITH your preschooler while they color these little coffee filter turkey crafts. They NEED to have something under them because the marker goes right through the coffee filter.

Fall is a time of harvest, back to school, and being thankful. I love the colors, and falling back into the routines.

This is my favorite quick and easy thanksgiving craft, and the end result is always SO pretty, no matter how you end up crafting it. These turkeys will be completely unique to the person who created it.

Coffee Filter Turkey Craft with Markers

Go ahead and grab the printable directions at the bottom of this post so you can easily refer back when you're ready.

You'll find a complete list of these on the recipe below, but to get you started, all you really need in a coffee filter, markers, construction paper, glue, and the turkey body printable.

I suggest using "Extra Max" washable markers because the colors are super bright and create really beautiful turkeys.

Using markers to create these turkeys leads to a unique blending of colors and a level of control you likely won't get using watercolors, but that is another great option if you don't have markers on hand.

Turkey Body Printable

It's hard to find that perfect turkey body when looking online, so I created my own. My husband called it the “Hei Hei” of turkeys, which is just the look I was going for!

I can't help but laugh every time I see this little guy's silly face.

Grab your turkey body at my web site: https://www.bethannaverill.com/coffee-filter-turkey-craft/

Prepare Your Coffee Filter Turkey

I love putting together everything ahead of time to make sure everything is super easy for the kids. So grab an old paper bag (or get one from the grocery store next time you go) and rip it up and lay it down on the table, lay out markers, and give them a coffee filter.

Markers and coffee filters make a beautiful turkey! Beth Ann Averill

This is a great opportunity to allow them to try lots of different shapes, and see how they will blend together in your final product. As you can see in the picture above, there is a LOT of marker that goes right through these filters, so make sure you have paper or something down underneath so you aren't accidentally ruining your tables.

I originally created this with two of my children, and the third walked in later and joined us. He ended up creating a turkey completely unique to him. It had all of the colors of the rainbow, and he cut it out to be much smaller, and instead of my turkey body he created his own, which is just SO him. Colorful, unique, and fun. My other two children are great listeners, but my one child marches to the beat of his own drum, and I love it!

So I encourage you, let your child lead you on this. You'll be so surprised and happy when you see what they create with your guidance.

How to Create a Coffee Filter Turkey

For full instructions, scroll to the bottom of this post to get a handy printable guide to this craft.

First things first, you need color your turkey. Grab those markers are get to it!

THEN you will add your turkey body, and glue it all down onto construction paper.

We liked putting together the turkeys first, and then laying them over a few different construction papers before we picked the best one. Some children chose their favorite color, others chose complimentary colors (the color on the opposite side of the color wheel).

Adapt These Turkey Thanksgiving Crafts For Younger Kids

To make this craft a little easier, tape down the coffee filter to make it easier to color on, and less likely to wiggle away.

If your child has a design in mind, they can sketch it out a bit before they put color down on paper.

Go ahead and change the colors up, not all turkeys have to be red, yellow, orange and brown marker colors. My daughter created a blue and purple turkey, and my son made one all the colors of the rainbow!

Adapt Turkey Activity For Older Kids

There are so many ways to change this craft up. My child created his own turkey, and glued it all together separately.

We then decided to name our turkeys, and he wrote a whole story about his turkey.

You can also make it more challenging by saying things like “you need to create orange in your turkey, but only using yellow and red”, and see how they work, or other challenges could be making them symmetrical, or have a certain number of shapes inside. The possibilities are endless!

What Does This Activity for Preschoolers Teach Them?

Everything is a learning experience in this house. This craft is great for scissor skills if your child is cutting out their turkey.

Another thing they'll learn about how color blending. It's so cool to watch the colors blend after you spray them with water. The younger children really love the magic involved here.

What Will Kids Learn?

They'll get to flex their creative muscles, which is my favorite thing to do with my children!

What can do you now? Go ahead and hit that print button below, and start creating! You'll love what your children create with this fun craft!

Happy Crafting!

