6 Popular Food Combinations That Can Ruin Your Health

Do you often have problems digesting a meal? If you have ever wondered about the reason, it is probably because you eat foods that should never be combined. This causes problems in digestion which sets in motion a sort of chain reaction. You probably have painful gas, heartburn, and an upset stomach. As if that was not bad enough, you are not getting the full benefits of proper nutrition because of faulty digestion.

Even a child knows that eating beans and soda together can bring unexpected results. However, there are a number of other food combinations that can affect your digestion system badly and even make you sick.

1. Yogurt and fruit

According to Ayurveda dieting principles, mixing sour fruits with yogurt can disturb digestion and also nasal congestion, coughs, and allergies. You can sweeten the sour fruit by adding a teaspoon of honey and also add in some raisins if you cannot go without yogurt. Why not watch the video where Dr. John Douillard explains some of the principles of Ayurveda dieting.

2. Burger and Fries

The high protein content in the egg and the fat in the bacon is something that gives an instant energy boost as soon as you eat it and this energy will vanish very soon, leaving you lethargic.

3. Potato and Meat

Who can resist a steak with fries? Unfortunately, this is a very heavy food combination. The starch contained in potatoes demands alkalotic digestive fluids, and the proteins from meat demand acidic ones. When together, they just get stuck inside your stomach and can bring such disorders as heartburn, belching, gas, and many others.

Tip: As a side dish to meat, choose nonstarchy vegetables – asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, or zucchini.

4. Diary and Pineapple

This is one of the most popular combinations from our college days. Everyone loves to eat salty nuts when drinking beer. However, high-salt foods are not only unhealthy by themselves but also lead to dehydration and increase the likelihood of having another pint of beer.

Tip: When drinking any alcohol, keep water or soda at hand to avoid dehydration.

5. Bacon and eggs

The problem with two proteins together is that it takes ages to digest them. Compare these with fruit which takes about half an hour. Meat and fish can take up to three hours! That is why having two proteins sources in the same meal is not really a good idea.

6. Tuna and mayonnaise

If you read Donna Gates’ book, The Body Ecology Diet , she warns against combining fatty foods with protein. The reason is that fats require bile salts from the gallbladder to be broken down. When protein, such as tuna is added, the digestive system is under greater stress.

