With everything that life throws at us, it can be easy to let exercise take a back seat. Things get busy sometimes, and we may feel like we don't have enough time to take a moment for ourselves to get in the movement that our body needs. Luckily, working out doesn't have to take hours out of our day to be effective.

Simple Exercises That Will Take Only 15 Minutes of Your Time to Stay in Shape i.ytimg.com

In fact, a 2018 study from the Journal of American Heart Association found that short bursts of 10-minute "moderate-to-vigorous" efforts can be just as beneficial for your overall health as longer workouts. The key is to space out your sweat sessions over the course of the week. With these more intense bursts, experts say 75 minutes a week is enough to see improvements in your heart and bone health, as well as overall strength and fitness.

So let's say you can only spare 15 minutes in your day. That's amazing. There are so many fun, free, short workout videos on YouTube that it's easy to find something that can help you meet your weekly goals. In fact, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite 15-minute workouts below. Whether you love strength circuits, dance cardio, walking workouts, or Pilates, we've got a video for you.

Bonus: 15-minute leg bottle exercise

15-minute leg bottle exercise brightside.me

Take a bottle (the larger in diameter the better) and put it high between the legs, under the crotch.

Position your feet as parallel and close to each other as possible.

With your inner thighs squeeze the bottle.

Add pelvic movements: move your back to a rounded position and then straight by pulling the pelvis forward and tighter your stomach muscles.

Perform the exercise gradually and slowly. There’s no need to add unnecessary intensity and straining your knees.

Do it first right under the crotch and squeeze with the thighs. Next put it in the middle, between the crotch and the knees, squeeze with the knees and thighs. The final position is between the knees where you will need to squeeze with the knees.

What type of workout you have tried out before? How often do you exercise? Do you prefer home workouts or going to the gym and why?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.