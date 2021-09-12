How to Relieve Tension From 5 Joints in Your Body Safely

Exercise is crucial for people with arthritis. It increases strength and flexibility, reduces joint pain, and helps combat fatigue. Of course, when stiff and painful joints are already bogging you down, the thought of walking around the block or swimming a few laps might seem overwhelming.

The areas where you’re likely to feel stress or anxiety-related tension are in your neck and shoulders. Over time, this can lead to chronic pain as well as other health issues.

Fortunately, muscle tension in your neck and shoulders responds well to stretching, yoga, relaxation, and other stress management methods. The human body is designed to experience stress and react to it. So, it’s normal to feel tension in different body parts, like the neck or back, for example. It can affect our mood, which is why it’s crucial to relax. And you can even do it at home or at work by doing simple exercises.

We also experience tension in our joints sometimes and would like to share with you some simple techniques that can help you feel better.

1. Stretches to Release Neck and Shoulder Tension and Help Avoid Vocal Cord Attacks

To relieve tension in your neck, you can try to perform this self-stretch that won’t take up much of your time. It can be done while standing or sitting.

  1. Find the 2 prominent bony bumps at the back of your skull.
  2. Interlace your fingers and place them at this prominent point, like shown in the picture. Start gently squeezing your hands around the base of your skull. Push your head with your hands and raise your elbows. You can tilt your chin toward your chest.
  3. Stay in this position for 30 seconds.
  4. Repeat 3-5 times and then gently release your hands from your head.

Relieving tension in your chest and your shoulders can help you to reduce tension in your neck as well, because these body parts are interconnected. Use a wall to do safe stretching.

  1. Stand approximately 2 ft (0.6 m) back from a corner in the room, while facing the corner.
  2. Place your feet together.
  3. Both forearms should be on each wall. Your elbows should be a little below shoulder height.
  4. Start leaning gently. Lean in as far as possible, but remember, you shouldn’t feel pain. If you feel pain, stop the exercise.
  5. Stay in this position for about 30 seconds to a minute.

2. How to relieve tension in your lower back safely

When the whole back fascia route is finally stretched from the skull to the heel, the body automatically feels where the greatest tension is located and can release it. These exercises should be performed consciously and it's better to do them too slowly than too quickly. You'll feel the relaxation in your lower back immediately.

3. How to relieve tension in your upper back safely

Are you dealing with chronic upper back tension? Here are two exercises to help you that are easy to do at home. Doing these will ease that upper back tension and correct the chronic position of a rounded upper back and shoulders.

4. Reducing Hand Tension

Reduce and relieve hand and wrist tension, stiffness, pain and improve movement, flexibility, dexterity, ease and lightness of fingers and wrists. This lesson is different from an exercise since it will help change old habits of overuse to a lighter and more aligned use of hands.

How tense do you feel in your joints and muscles now? What do you do to relax your body?

