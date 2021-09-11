7 Things Will Happen to Your Body If You Ditch Sugar Completely

Sugar is naturally in lots of foods like fruit, vegetables, milk, cheese, and even grains. But manufacturers also add different forms of sugar and syrup to processed and prepackaged foods like ice cream, cookies, candy, and soda, as well as to less obvious products like ketchup, spaghetti sauce, yogurt, bread, and salad dressing.

There's an unspoken rule in nutrition (and life in general): If it sounds too good (or easy) to be true, it probably is—and that definitely goes for diet advice, as well.

The sugar statistics in the U.S. are pretty dreary. They say the typical American eats 6 cups of sugar every week. That’s 152 pounds of sugar in a year! Why are we eating so much sugar? First of all, it’s everywhere. As the most popular food additive in processed foods, sugar is hard to avoid. Secondly, it’s highly addictive. Most of us are addicted to sugar, whether we realize it or not. To stop eating sugar is a difficult task, but it can be done, and the rewards are many!

We do love an occasional cake or coke, so we decided to find out what would happen to our bodies if we put the sugar away, at least for a little while. And the facts that we found out made us want to go count the number of sweets we’ve eaten today. Let’s take a look at them together.

1. Your skin may start aging slower

Sugar may not only trigger acne, but it can speed up the aging of our skin, scientists claim. When arriving into our body, sugar takes part in damaging our skin’s collagen, and this process is sped up even more by ultraviolet light. Our skin becomes less elastic and more fragile, and it has increased wrinkles and sagging. Sugar may also suppress the human growth hormone, which is responsible for our metabolism and body composition, and without this hormone, we may look and feel older.

2. You’ll Become More Mentally Sharp

Want to increase mental productivity and improve cognition? Stop eating sugar. Once you do, you’ll find how much more focused and clear your mind becomes. Brain health is sabotaged when you’re addicted to sugar, and then act on your addiction.

3. You might be able to forget about period cramps

While it may seem like a good idea to drown yourself in sweets and chocolates when you’re on your period, gynecologists claim that sugar may actually make things worse. According to doctors, sugar may make cramps worse because it causes inflammation. In addition, you may have increased bloating, abdominal pain, and gas, and these may worsen your condition when you’re on your period.

4. Say bye-bye to abdominal fat

Everyone knows that a daily sugary-soda habit can pack on pounds, especially in the tummy area. But what you may not realize are the potential risks associated with abdominal fat. Sugary fare spikes your blood sugar, triggering a flood of insulin through your body, which over time encourages fat to accumulate around your middle. Known as visceral fat, these fat cells deep in the abdomen are the riskiest kind because they generate adipokines and adipose hormones—chemical troublemakers that travel to your organs and blood vessels, where they bring on the inflammation that can contribute to conditions like heart disease and cancer. So, when you cut back on pop and desserts, you'll start reducing belly fat and the dangerous conditions that come with it.

5. You’ll Have Healthier Teeth

A 2013 study published in International Scholarly Research Notices: Dentistry explains how sugar is linked to cavities and tooth decay. To preserve your teeth and prevent bigger problems like root canals, you’ll want to do your best to stop eating sugar. Always floss and brush your teeth, at least twice a day. Your teeth will love you for it!

Stop eating sugar and you’ll lower your risk of heart disease dramatically because too much sugar in your diet heightens your risk of high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes — three primary risk factors for heart disease and cardiovascular decline.

6. Your brain volume may get bigger and your memory may improve

When our stomach tells us to eat something sweet, our brain says “no,” and here is why. Studies found that even if we don’t gain weight while eating sugar, our brain still feels discomfort, as our cognitive functions may become slower. We may have impaired memory and become weaker in our decision-making. In addition, our brain may lose its volume and become smaller in certain areas, studies have found.

7. You’ll Sleep Better

Sugar disrupts your sleep — especially if you’re prone to snacking on junk food around bedtime. Eating too much sugar at this time can even cause night sweats. When you stop eating sugar, your hormones function better, including the hormones responsible for healthy, restorative sleep.

Stress hormones are the common culprits of poor-quality sleep. You’ll want to remember this when you reach for that favorite midnight snack. If it’s high in sugar, chances are it will increase your stress hormones and decrease your chances of restorative sleep.

Try giving up sugar for 2 weeks to see just how much better you feel, and how much better you look. When you see positive results from short-term changes, you’ll be motivated to make the long-term changes necessary for real transformation. Know that breaking the sugar habit is far from simple. When you decide to stop eating sugar, it won’t be easy. But it will be worth it.

