6 Surprising Things Women Don’t Know About Their Bodies

The female body is a work of art. It is soft and tough, mysterious and aesthetic, and beautiful in all its shapes and forms. But, how well do we understand this masterpiece? To most of us, this skillfully put-together entity is a mystery. There is so much to explore in its crevices, but there are some interesting facts that should not be under the cloak of feminine mystique.

Did you know that your boobs change size throughout the month, for example? Betcha didn’t! While our bodies can definitely be a mystery to the opposite sex, they can be just as mysterious to us as well. Here are some things we bet you didn’t know about your own body:

The female form is an incredibly beautiful and marvelous creation.

Leonardo DaVinci, arguably history’s greatest artist and polymath once said: “The smallest feline is a masterpiece.” DaVinci, who was thought to be gay, featured women – including women and their children – in many of his art pieces. The Mona Lisa, naturally, is his most famous work.

For all those who thought that everyone is fundamentally similar and that the difference between the sexes isn't all that great, these are 14 unusual facts about the female body.

1. Our breasts go up and down in size

Breast size is never constant in a woman because it inflates and deflates according to where we are in our menstrual cycle. Additionally, one breast is always larger than the other. It’s usually a small enough difference to not be noticeable. But no woman has equal-sized breasts.

2. Your skin dehydrates easily

For many women, hot baths and showers are an essential part of their self-care regimen — just check out the huge market for bath bombs and products. It makes sense given how relaxing and calming it is to soak sore muscles, enjoy solitude, and restore emotional calm. But like all good things, it's possible to indulge too much and end up dealing with some consequences.

For one, all of that soaking can be bad for your skin. Dr. Taghipour told me, "Taking long, hot showers is actually bad for your skin — hot water softens the oils in your skin so that they are easily washed away, thus making it easier for your skin to dry out or become itchy." That's certainly not what we want after bathing.

3. There are more tastebuds on the female tongue

Women tend to have more taste buds on their tongues than men and also have a more sensitive palate. This sensitivity is then further increased when women reach childbearing age as they become more susceptible to sharp, sweet, and bitter tastes.

4. Women need more sleep

A woman’s brain activity lowers only 10 percent during sleep which is far lower than a man’s. As such, women may find they need to spend longer in bed, especially around menstruation periods due to hormones and pain also affecting sleep balance.

5. Women need specific nutrients

Dr. Arielle Levitan, co-author of The Vitamin Solution: Two Doctors Clear the Confusion about Vitamins and Your Health, says “Most women don’t know that they are in need of certain nutrients. Vitamin D, for example, is a vitamin found mainly in sunlight and not in many food sources.”

Most women are also iron-deficient, the result of continuous menstrual cycles and/or pregnancies. Contributing to the pervasiveness of iron deficiency among women is that many do not eat red meat, which is a primary food source of the nutrient. Iron deficiency may lead to symptoms such as fatigue, low energy, migraines, muscles aches, and thinning of the hair. Meats rich in iron include beef, fish, and poultry. Good plant sources include dried beans, lentils, and peas.

6. Women are biologically built to weep

Adult women cry 5.3 times a month; adult men, about 1.4 times, according to neuroscientist William Frey. At the cellular level, a women’s tear glands are bigger than a man’s. We also have 50 to 60 percent higher levels of the hormone that regulates the development of the tear glands and aids in the production of tears.

