This Are What Happens to Your Gut If You Eat Avocado Every Day

You probably have seen that avocados are promoted as a healthy superfood for the heart in recent years. Realistically, the truth is not far from the hype. The next time you are grabbing that burrito or Sandwich from Turkey, you may want to consider adding a healthy spoonful of Guacamole. Here are four reasons why you should consider eating a little avocado every day.

Avocado helps improve your gut flora. But does it help relieve constipation? How does avocado impact other areas of your body? Can it lower your cholesterol?

Avocado, bacteria, gut, diseases. At first glance, the connection is subtle. But in fact, it’s a very important health formula. Scientists were able to measure the effect of eating avocados every day on the intestines and the results might make you change your diet.

We are ready to tell you more about the avocado-gut connection and its influence on your health. Let’s get it started with the basics.

Our gut is a world of bacteria.

The intestines have the largest number of bacteria in our bodies. Moreover, there can be as many as 1,000 different types. But don’t be alarmed, most of them are good for us and prevent the development of microbes and infections. Normally, people have 4 times more beneficial bacteria than harmful kinds. And scientists have found a way to make this number even bigger.

A secret ingredient

The avocados turned out to be a game-changer. The new research has found that eating this fruit every day has a positive effect on the gastrointestinal tract. Not only does the number of beneficial bacteria grow and improve the intestinal flora, but also reduces bile acids and increases fatty acids and acetate.

What it means for our health.

The results showed that the daily use of avocado increases the diversity of intestinal flora. And this, in turn, increases immunity and helps it avoid many serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. It also helps you avoid imbalances and intestinal irritations.

How much avocado is necessary

You do not need to eat an entire avocado every day. Women can try 140 g, men can eat a little more - 175 g. Add it to a meal a day. You must remember that the avocados alone will not do wonders through the intestines. It is necessary to make sure that your diet is balanced and that you do not forget to stay active.

Final verdict? Trust your gut

Avocados are mild enough for people to incorporate them into either sweet or savory dishes. With so many ways to enjoy avocados, anyone looking for added health benefits could come up with a host of creative ways to get the most out of them.

That said, substitutes are available for those who are not fans of avocados and want other ways to get probiotic nutrients. For example, yogurt is a long-time favorite of those seeking to add good bacteria to their digestive system.

Eating high-fiber vegetables, including broccoli and artichokes, or legumes, such as chickpeas and lentils, is especially beneficial for gut health.

A diet rich in a range of nutrients is likely to keep a person and their gut healthy and happy.

Recipes to try:

Avocado Smoothie

½ ripe avocado

1 ripe banana

½ cup low-fat yogurt

½ cup orange juice

OPTIONAL: a handful of ice

Combine ingredients into blender and mix.

Bacon Peach Guacamole

1 ripe peach

2 ripe avocados

¼ red onion, minced

2 strips bacon, crisped

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut peaches into small dice and place them in a bowl. Mash avocados and combine with peaches. Crisp bacon in skillet, dice and add to bowl. Mince onion and add to guacamole. Enjoy with whole-grain tortilla chips.

Aside from the multitude of health benefits, avocados have the extra bonus of being a tasty, creamy food that can be incorporated into shakes, desserts, dips, and toppings. So don’t be afraid to add avocado!

