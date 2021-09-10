8 Secrets Men Rarely Tell You In Relationships

You always want to make sure that you promote healthy communication in the relationship. But sometimes, you have to do your homework when it comes to figuring men out.

That might not be the most natural thing in the world to do on your own. And that’s why articles like this are designed to help you out.

If you are having trouble navigating the feelings of men, you can always refer to the items listed here.

Here are a few secrets that most men have and would never tell you about, even if you’re in a relationship with one another.

According to many people, secrets and mystery are something that defines women. But in many cases men also have some secrets that they don’t like to share, still, fail to hide them. They try to cover many qualities and things because they think that women may take it in a different sense.

1. He still wants to have his alone time

He still wants to be able to spend time on his own. It doesn’t matter how in love he is with you. It doesn’t matter that you’re both in a happy and stable relationship. He is still going to want to have his alone time. After all, he is still a human being. Also, he’s entitled to be on his own. That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t love you. But enjoying the time he gets on his own is part of him engaging in self-love.

2. It’s important to him that his friends like you

If he loves you, he’s always going to make you feel like you are enough for him. However, he’s still going to secretly hope that you do everything that you can to get his friends to like you. To him, their opinions even matter.

3. They notice everything

This secret can harm some relationships but this is the fact that men notice every passing by women especially the one who is beautiful.

4. They also need support

Many of you don’t know this but men need emotional support but there is something that holds them back. They try to hide it from everyone even when they are feeling good.

5. They are relieved by thinking random things

When there are a bunch of problems troubling they try to relax by thinking about random things and some even shift to porn to feel less distressed.

6. They lied to you, and he will continue to do so

Everyone lies. And that’s okay. Admittedly, we all try to preach honesty and openness in a romantic relationship. However, there are just some things that are better left unsaid. And concealing the truth is still a form of lying. But that’s not always going to be a bad thing. Some facts need to be hidden away because they can only bring harm. And he’s not going to admit to you whenever he finds himself having to lie to you.

7. They still becomes attracted to other women

He’s a guy. Naturally, he’s still going to notice the attractiveness and beauty of other women. It doesn’t matter how in love he is with you or how strong your relationship might be. However, he’s not going to let you know that he’s attracted to other girls. And this shouldn’t be a problem. It only becomes a problem if he acts on his feelings.

8. They would prefer you not put on so much makeup

If he truly loves you with all of his heart, he couldn’t care less about how you look. He would be much more concerned with your character and personality. Therefore, the way that you look wouldn’t be that much of an issue to him. He wouldn’t mind whether you wear makeup or not. He loves you, regardless of how you might look. However, he doesn’t want to tell you because he fears that you would take it the wrong way.

